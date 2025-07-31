TON25 Wellness in the Morning Registration

Hit the pavement with Relentless Run Club and Brick Fitness for a community-paced run that loops through Navy Yard and ends right at The Bullpen. Stick around after the run for a quick bodyweight strength burnout with the crew.
Start your day on a high with a full-body cardio blast! Led by Brisjé, founder of DMV Jump Club, this upbeat session blends jump rope skills, rhythm, and nonstop energy to get your heart pumping and your body moving. No experience needed — we’ll guide you every step (and jump) of the way. Just bring your rope (or grab one on-site for a fee) and get ready for a workout that feels like pure fun.
Sweat, smile, and vibe to the music. Alicia’s Hip Hop Fitness session brings together movement and music for a fun, high-energy workout that feels more like a party than a fitness class.
Open to all and free with general admission, this inclusive yoga flow welcomes beginners and experienced yogis alike. Bring your mat and join a peaceful yet powerful group practice in the heart of the festival.
Bringing the HEAT! 🔥 Expect high energy, good vibes, and music that keeps you moving from start to finish. This signature CHEEKTOPIA session includes a full-body workout and the spiciest step routine in the city — perfect for all fitness levels. We’ll push you, motivate you, and make sure you’re having FUN the entire time.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing