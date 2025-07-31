TON25 Wellness in the Morning Registration

Start your day on a high with a full-body cardio blast! Led by Brisjé, founder of DMV Jump Club, this upbeat session blends jump rope skills, rhythm, and nonstop energy to get your heart pumping and your body moving. No experience needed — we’ll guide you every step (and jump) of the way. Just bring your rope (or grab one on-site for a fee) and get ready for a workout that feels like pure fun.