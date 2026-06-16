Jesus sits in a circle with a group of women in a serene outdoor setting, with the words "Tongue of Fire Family Reunion: The Gathering of the Daughters" and a Bible verse displayed above them.
Tongue of Fire

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Tongue of Fire

About this event

Tongue of Fire Family Reunion: The Gathering of the Daughters

2020 Hickory Ridge Way

Sevierville, TN 37862, USA

General Admission
$250

Access to the full family reunion and retreat experience, meals included. Lodging is not included.


[Purchase terms: I understand this ticket is non-refundable and non-transferrable.]

Virtual Attendance
$79

Virtual, livestreaming access to all retreat events and sessions.


[Purchase terms: I understand this ticket is non-refundable and non-transferrable and the link I receive to the livestream is not to be shared with anyone.]

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