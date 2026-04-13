Tonkabots Pint Glass Shop 2026

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Laser etched right in the WHS Fab Lab, these high quality pint glasses are designed to survive extreme temperature fluctuations from the freezer to the dishwasher! Etched with our most beloved Tonkabots characters...Get the full set and save $15, then collect the new robot glass each year! Must pick up in Mound; limited number available as the school is being packed up for summer construction!
Laser etched right in the WHS Fab Lab, these high quality pint glasses are designed to survive extreme temperature fluctuations from the freezer to the dishwasher! Etched with our beloved mascot Gerald.
Must pick up in Mound; limited number available as the school is being packed up for summer construction!
Laser etched right in the MWHS Fab Lab, these high quality pint glasses are designed to survive extreme temperature fluctuations froLaser etched right in the WHS Fab Lab, these high quality pint glasses are designed to survive extreme temperature fluctuations from the freezer to the dishwasher! Etched with our beloved mascot inspired by our coach Kimball!
Must pick up in Mound; limited number available as the school is being packed up for summer construction!m the freezer to the dishwasher! Etched with our beloved mascot "Kimball Head," inspired by coach Dale Kimball!
Laser etched right in the WHS Fab Lab, these high quality pint glasses are designed to survive extreme temperature fluctuations from the freezer to the dishwasher! Etched with our beloved first ever champion robot Sid!
Must pick up in Mound; limited number available as the school is being packed up for summer construction!
Laser etched right in the WHS Fab Lab, these high quality pint glasses are designed to survive extreme temperature fluctuations from the freezer to the dishwasher! Etched with our 2025 robot Squid.
Must pick up in Mound; limited number available as the school is being packed up for summer construction!
Laser etched right in the WHS Fab Lab, these high quality pint glasses are designed to survive extreme temperature fluctuations from the freezer to the dishwasher! Etched with our 2026 robot "The Agitator!"
Must pick up in Mound; limited number available as the school is being packed up for summer construction!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!