Tonkabots Booster Club

Hosted by

Tonkabots Booster Club

About this event

Tonkabots Pint Glass Shop 2026

Full set of 5 Pint Glasses (Save $15) item
Full set of 5 Pint Glasses (Save $15)
$60

Laser etched right in the WHS Fab Lab, these high quality pint glasses are designed to survive extreme temperature fluctuations from the freezer to the dishwasher! Etched with our most beloved Tonkabots characters...Get the full set and save $15, then collect the new robot glass each year! Must pick up in Mound; limited number available as the school is being packed up for summer construction!

Gerald Pint Glass item
Gerald Pint Glass item
Gerald Pint Glass
$15

Laser etched right in the WHS Fab Lab, these high quality pint glasses are designed to survive extreme temperature fluctuations from the freezer to the dishwasher! Etched with our beloved mascot Gerald.

Must pick up in Mound; limited number available as the school is being packed up for summer construction!

Kimball Pint Glass item
Kimball Pint Glass item
Kimball Pint Glass
$15

Laser etched right in the MWHS Fab Lab, these high quality pint glasses are designed to survive extreme temperature fluctuations froLaser etched right in the WHS Fab Lab, these high quality pint glasses are designed to survive extreme temperature fluctuations from the freezer to the dishwasher! Etched with our beloved mascot inspired by our coach Kimball!


Must pick up in Mound; limited number available as the school is being packed up for summer construction!m the freezer to the dishwasher! Etched with our beloved mascot "Kimball Head," inspired by coach Dale Kimball!

2024 Sid Pint Glass item
2024 Sid Pint Glass item
2024 Sid Pint Glass
$15

Laser etched right in the WHS Fab Lab, these high quality pint glasses are designed to survive extreme temperature fluctuations from the freezer to the dishwasher! Etched with our beloved first ever champion robot Sid!


Must pick up in Mound; limited number available as the school is being packed up for summer construction!

2025 Squid Pint Glass item
2025 Squid Pint Glass item
2025 Squid Pint Glass
$15

Laser etched right in the WHS Fab Lab, these high quality pint glasses are designed to survive extreme temperature fluctuations from the freezer to the dishwasher! Etched with our 2025 robot Squid.


Must pick up in Mound; limited number available as the school is being packed up for summer construction!

2026 Agitator Pint Glass item
2026 Agitator Pint Glass item
2026 Agitator Pint Glass
$15

Laser etched right in the WHS Fab Lab, these high quality pint glasses are designed to survive extreme temperature fluctuations from the freezer to the dishwasher! Etched with our 2026 robot "The Agitator!"


Must pick up in Mound; limited number available as the school is being packed up for summer construction!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!