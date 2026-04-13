Tonkabots' Retro 80's Charm Shop

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Black plastic chains measure roughly 22-23" with hook. Each link is 3/4" long and sturdy enough to hold all your cool merch!
Includes all the hardware needed to convert up to 5 pieces of merch (earrings or keychains work great!) into charms for your necklace! Colors will vary. Includes 5 bells, 5 sturdy metal lobster clasps and 5 jump rings. All you need is a needle nose pliers!
For a flat $9 we can ship up to 10 items within the USA! Shipping is via USPS Priority Mail which includes tracking and insurance, and takes 1-3 business days after shipping. (If you do not add shipping to your cart, we will contact you for a local Minnesota address where you can pick up your order.)
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