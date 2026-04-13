El Captain Football Booster Club

Hosted by

El Captain Football Booster Club

About this event

Tony Burner Memorial Scholarship Annual Charity Golf Tournament

9200 Inwood Dr

Santee, CA 92071, USA

Golfer
$175

Includes Green Fees, Cart, Range Balls and Hor D'oeuvres

Foursome
$700

Team of 4 players

Title Sponsor
$5,000

Premier sponsor of the tournament.

-Company Logo featured on all promotional material, newsletters, social media and website content.

-Acknowledged during opening announcements

-Title sponsor banner displayed at registration

-Opportunity to speak for two minutes during reception

Reception Sponsor
$3,500

Sponsor the awards reception of the tournament

-Banner with your company logo prominently displayed at the reception

-Company Logo featured on all newsletters, social media and website content along with the center pieces at the reception.

-Recognition on the website and social media


Longest Drive Sponsor
$750

Sponsor the Longest Drive contest hole

-Company logo signage prominently displayed at the longest drive hole

-Verbal recognition during awards for Longest Drive winner

-Company Logo featured on all newsletters, social media and website content

-Recognition on the website and social media


Closest to the Pin Sponsor
$500

Sponsor the Closest to the Pin Contest

-Company logo signage prominently displayed at the designated hold

-Verbal recognition during the awards for Longest Drive

-Logo included in all email newsletters, social media posts and website content

-Recognition on the website and social media

Tee Sponsor
$250

Sponsor one of the 18 holes on the course

-Company logo sign displayed at the sponsored hole

-Option to set up a marking table or activity table at the sponsored hole *(Additional cost)*

-Logo included in all email newsletters, social media posts and website content

-Recognition on the website and social media

Add a donation for El Captain Football Booster Club

$

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