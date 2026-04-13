Tony Burner Memorial Scholarship Annual Charity Golf Tournament

About this event
Includes Green Fees, Cart, Range Balls and Hor D'oeuvres
Team of 4 players
Premier sponsor of the tournament.
-Company Logo featured on all promotional material, newsletters, social media and website content.
-Acknowledged during opening announcements
-Title sponsor banner displayed at registration
-Opportunity to speak for two minutes during reception
Sponsor the awards reception of the tournament
-Banner with your company logo prominently displayed at the reception
-Company Logo featured on all newsletters, social media and website content along with the center pieces at the reception.
-Recognition on the website and social media
Sponsor the Longest Drive contest hole
-Company logo signage prominently displayed at the longest drive hole
-Verbal recognition during awards for Longest Drive winner
-Company Logo featured on all newsletters, social media and website content
-Recognition on the website and social media
Sponsor the Closest to the Pin Contest
-Company logo signage prominently displayed at the designated hold
-Verbal recognition during the awards for Longest Drive
-Logo included in all email newsletters, social media posts and website content
-Recognition on the website and social media
Sponsor one of the 18 holes on the course
-Company logo sign displayed at the sponsored hole
-Option to set up a marking table or activity table at the sponsored hole *(Additional cost)*
-Logo included in all email newsletters, social media posts and website content
-Recognition on the website and social media
$
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