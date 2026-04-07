Tony Cain Fundraiser Silent Auction

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Starting bid
2 Day Fishing Trip on the Missouri River for 2 with Lepley Creek Outfitters in Cascade, MT
Cabin Lodging provided
Flight and Transportation excluded
Donated by Ted Gollaher
Retail Value $2000.00
Starting bid
Vintage Ford tailgate bench made from a classic-style “FORD” truck tailgate paired with a solid wood frame and seating. This piece has a great rustic, garage/man cave vibe and would be perfect for a patio, shop, or entryway.
The wood is sturdy and in good condition, with some minor wear that adds to its character, and the tailgate features bold lettering that stands out. A unique, eye-catching piece for any Ford enthusiast or anyone looking for one-of-a-kind seating.
Donated by Keith Lewis
Retail Value: $500.00
Starting bid
Own a unique piece of Texas Longhorns history with this autographed 2005 Longhorns helmet—perfect for any true fan or collector.
This full-size white helmet features the iconic burnt orange Longhorn silhouette and is covered with multiple player signatures from the legendary 2005 team—the same season that culminated in one of the most memorable championship runs in college football history. Each autograph adds to the authenticity and collectible value, making this a standout display piece for your home, office, or fan cave.
Whether you're a die-hard Longhorns supporter, a sports memorabilia collector, or looking for a one-of-a-kind auction item, this helmet is a rare opportunity to own a piece of championship-era Texas football.
Don’t miss your chance to take home this incredible piece of Longhorn legacy—Hook ’em!
Donated by Joe Gonzales
Retail Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Win your way to one of country music's biggest nights of the year! This package includes two tickets to the iHeartCountry Festival Presented by Capital One — a star-studded live event featuring today's top country artists.
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Saturday, May 2, 2026
Doors open at 7:00 PM
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Moody Center ATX
Austin, TX
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Section 217, Row M — Seats 15 & 16
Two adjacent seats, upper bowl
The iHeartCountry Festival is an annual sold-out event bringing together the genre's biggest names for one unforgettable night. Don't miss your chance to experience it live — bid now and take home a night to remember!
Donated by Everett and Jen Alvarez
Retail Value: $200.00
Starting bid
Grab your clubs and your crew! This package includes a complimentary foursome round of golf at the historic Onion Creek Golf Club, one of Austin's most beloved and scenic courses. A perfect outing for a weekend with friends, clients, or family.
Onion Creek Golf Club is a classic Austin gem, known for its mature trees, rolling terrain, and welcoming atmosphere. Whether you're a seasoned golfer or a weekend warrior, this is a round you won't forget. Bid now and hit the links!
Donated by Derek Horton
Retail Value: $400.00
Starting bid
Experience the thrill of South Texas hunting at its finest. This weekend package puts you in the heart of brush country for a cull buck hunt with lodging included on a Private, High Fence Ranch— a true Texas tradition!
This cull hunt is a fantastic opportunity to enjoy the outdoors, support proper herd management, and make memories that last a lifetime. Don't let this one walk — bid now!
Donated by Anonymous
Retail Value: $2000.00
Starting bid
Escape to the Texas Coast with this dreamy 3-night stay in Rockport, TX — one of the Gulf Coast's most charming and laid-back seaside towns. Whether you're looking to fish, kayak, explore local shops, or simply unwind with your toes in the sand, this getaway has something for everyone.
This is the perfect escape for couples, families, or anyone who deserves a little time by the water. Bid now and start planning your getaway!
Donated by Brian Baurle
Retail Value: $2000.00
Starting bid
Milwaukee Electric Tool 48-22-8425 Pack out, Large Tool Box, Red
Level up your shop or jobsite with the Milwaukee PACKOUT Large Tool Box — the gold standard in modular tool storage. Built for serious tradespeople and DIY enthusiasts alike, this iconic red box is tough, organized, and ready to roll wherever the work takes you.
Donated by Kevin Johnson
Retail Value: $90.00
Starting bid
Give your child the gift of an unforgettable experience! This package includes enrollment in an ASA Kids Camp — one of the most trusted and beloved youth camp programs around, designed to make school breaks the highlight of your child's year.
ASA Camps are built around three things: fun, friendship, and growth. Every session is carefully designed to help kids build confidence, develop teamwork skills, and make lasting memories — all in a safe, supervised, and supportive environment.
Dates Camp Description
May 26 - 29 2026 Soccer 1 v 1 Skills
June 1 - 5 2026 Sports and Adventure
June 8 - 12 2026 Soccer Shooting and Finishing
June 15 - 19 2026 Sports and Adventure
June 22 - 26 2026 Sports and Adventure
June 29 - July 3 2026 Soccer Shooting and Finishing
June 29 - July 3 2026 Goalkeeper
July 6 - 10 2026 Sports and Adventure
July 13 - 17 2026 Soccer 1 v 1 Skills
July 20 - 24 2026 Sports and Adventure
July 27 - 31 2026 Soccer Shooting and Finishing
August 3 - 7 2026 Sports and Adventure
Donated by Bran O' Kelley
Retail Value: $475.00
Starting bid
Take me out to the ballgame! This package includes four lower-level tickets to watch the Houston Astros take on the Milwaukee Brewers at Daikin Park on May 31st, 2026. Grab your crew and enjoy a night of America's favorite pastime in some of the best seats in the house.
Section 122 puts you right on the 1st base line in the lower level — close to the field, close to the dugout, and right in the heart of the excitement. Daikin Park is one of baseball's most beloved venues, and an Astros home game is an experience not to be missed. Bid now and play ball!
Donated by Matteo Martinez
Retail Value: $700.00
Starting bid
Pure Texas attitude in sign form. This bold, eye-catching Shiner Bock metal sign features the classic "Eat Meat & Drink Beer" design — complete with butcher-cut chicken, pig, and cow silhouettes alongside an iconic Shiner Bock bottle. A must-have for any BBQ pit, man cave, garage, or backyard hangout.
A fun, conversation-starting piece, Bid now and take home a little Texas pride!
Donated by Capital Reyes
Starting bid
Light up your space with this stunning Blue Moon illuminated light box sign — a commercial-grade display piece that's as eye-catching as it is unique. Featuring the Austin-exclusive "Austin Made Brighter" design with the iconic Blue Moon pint glass, orange garnish, and a vibrant Austin skyline.
This isn't the kind of sign you can order online — it's a commercial brewery display piece making it a truly rare find. Whether you're an Austin local, a Blue Moon fan, or just someone who appreciates a killer piece of wall art, this sign is guaranteed to turn heads. Plug it in and let it shine!
Donated by Capital Reyes
Starting bid
Polaroid Go Camera + Film + Twelve South AirFly Pro
The perfect bundle for the adventurer, traveler, or creative in your life. This package pairs the world's smallest instant camera with a pack of film and a must-have travel tech gadget — everything you need to capture memories and make any journey more enjoyable.
📷 Polaroid Go Instant Camera
The world's smallest analog instant camera — USB-C rechargeable with a built-in selfie mirror, self-timer, and double-exposure mode. New in box.
🎞️ Polaroid Go Color Film — 16 shots
A full pack of Polaroid Go Color Film — ready to load and shoot right out of the box.
✈️ Twelve South AirFly Pro
Bluetooth transmitter that connects your wireless headphones to any 3.5mm jack — perfect for in-flight entertainment, gym equipment, or hotel TVs. 25+ hour battery. New in box.
Donated by Heineken US
Starting bid
Sonos Roam 2 Portable Smart Speaker + Oakley Frogskins Sunglasses
Look great and sound even better. This premium bundle pairs two iconic brands into one irresistible package. The Sonos Roam 2 is one of the best portable speakers on the market — waterproof (IP67 rated), Bluetooth & WiFi enabled, with Automatic Trueplay sound tuning, Amazon Alexa & Apple AirPlay 2 support, and up to 10 hours of battery life.
The Oakley Frogskins are a timeless classic — first introduced in the '80s and still one of the most iconic frames in the world, with lightweight O-Matter construction and full UV protection. Both items new in box.
Whether you're headed to the lake, a backyard hangout, or your next adventure, this bundle has you covered. Bid now!
Donated by Heineken US
Starting bid
A dream item for any Longhorns fan!
This item includes an officially licensed University of Texas Nike football— featuring the iconic Longhorn logo and bearing a hand-signed autograph from Longhorns Football Coach Sark. Ball comes in Original Nike display box with stand, making it ready to showcase the moment you take it home.
This is a rare opportunity to own a piece of UT Longhorns memorabilia signed by a current or former player or coach — a true collector's item and a standout conversation piece for any office, man cave, or fan room. Hook 'Em!
Donated by Heineken US
Starting bid
A dream item for any Longhorns fan!
This item includes an officially licensed University of Texas Nike basketball— featuring the iconic Longhorn logo and bearing a hand-signed autograph from Longhorns Basketball Coach Miller. Ball comes in Original Nike display boxe with stands, making it ready to showcase the moment you take it home.
This is a rare opportunity to own a piece of UT Longhorns memorabilia signed by a current or former player or coach — a true collector's item and a standout conversation piece for any office, man cave, or fan room. Hook 'Em!
Donated by Heineken US
Starting bid
For the cigar enthusiast in the room, Enjoy a handpicked selection of premium cigars presented in a beautiful wooden Panacea cigar box — a true connoisseur's gift from the Cigar Vault in Buda. The box features an assortment of top-shelf sticks including recognizable bands such as Nica Rustico Connecticut, Blackened, and several other premium selections, paired with a cigar cutter to complete the experience.
Donated by Jeff Beal, Cigar Vault Buda
Starting bid
This is the crown jewel of the auction for any whiskey lover. Hillside Liquor in Austin has put together an exceptional bourbon basket featuring three of the most sought-after bottles in the game, beautifully presented in a galvanized metal tub:
All three bottles arrive in a stylish galvanized metal serving tub — ready to gift, display, or crack open on a special occasion. This is a rare opportunity to take home a truly premium bourbon collection. Bid generously!
Must be 21 or older to bid and win.
Donated by Hillside Liquor
Retail Value: $250.00
Starting bid
This is one of the most valuable and practical items in tonight's auction — a full residential restroom remodel generously donated by Rogelio Pruneda and the team at Pruneda Construction, LLC out of Pflugerville, TX.
The scope of work includes:
Available within a 50-mile radius of Austin, TX. Scheduling coordinated directly with Pruneda Construction, LLC.
Total value: up to $10,000
Donated by Pruneda Construction, LLC
Retail Value: $10,000.00
Starting bid
A must-have for any serious Milwaukee tool user. This is the Milwaukee M18 Six Bay Rapid Charger — the ultimate charging station for tradespeople, contractors, and serious DIYers who run on Milwaukee M18 batteries. Charge up to six M18 batteries simultaneously with rapid charging technology, so your tools are always ready when you are.
What sets this apart from a standard charger is its built-in PACKOUT compatibility — it integrates directly into the Milwaukee PACKOUT modular storage system, keeping your workspace organized and your batteries charged all in one place. The carry handle makes it easy to move from the shop to the jobsite and back.
Whether you're already deep in the Milwaukee ecosystem or just getting started, this charger is a game-changer for productivity and efficiency
Donated by Kevin Johnson
Retail Value: $280
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