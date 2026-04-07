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Rally 4 Rescue

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Tony Cain Fundraiser Silent Auction

2 Day Fishing Trip on the Missouri River for 2 item
2 Day Fishing Trip on the Missouri River for 2 item
2 Day Fishing Trip on the Missouri River for 2 item
2 Day Fishing Trip on the Missouri River for 2
$600

Starting bid

2 Day Fishing Trip on the Missouri River for 2 with Lepley Creek Outfitters in Cascade, MT


Cabin Lodging provided

Flight and Transportation excluded


Donated by Ted Gollaher


Retail Value $2000.00

Vintage Ford Tailgate Bench item
Vintage Ford Tailgate Bench
$350

Starting bid

Vintage Ford tailgate bench made from a classic-style “FORD” truck tailgate paired with a solid wood frame and seating. This piece has a great rustic, garage/man cave vibe and would be perfect for a patio, shop, or entryway.


The wood is sturdy and in good condition, with some minor wear that adds to its character, and the tailgate features bold lettering that stands out. A unique, eye-catching piece for any Ford enthusiast or anyone looking for one-of-a-kind seating.


Donated by Keith Lewis


Retail Value: $500.00

2005 Texas Longhorn Autographed Helmet item
2005 Texas Longhorn Autographed Helmet
$200

Starting bid

Own a unique piece of Texas Longhorns history with this autographed 2005 Longhorns helmet—perfect for any true fan or collector.


This full-size white helmet features the iconic burnt orange Longhorn silhouette and is covered with multiple player signatures from the legendary 2005 team—the same season that culminated in one of the most memorable championship runs in college football history. Each autograph adds to the authenticity and collectible value, making this a standout display piece for your home, office, or fan cave.


Whether you're a die-hard Longhorns supporter, a sports memorabilia collector, or looking for a one-of-a-kind auction item, this helmet is a rare opportunity to own a piece of championship-era Texas football.


Don’t miss your chance to take home this incredible piece of Longhorn legacy—Hook ’em!


Donated by Joe Gonzales


Retail Value: Priceless

Two Tickets to the iHeartCounty Festival at the Moody Center item
Two Tickets to the iHeartCounty Festival at the Moody Center item
Two Tickets to the iHeartCounty Festival at the Moody Center item
Two Tickets to the iHeartCounty Festival at the Moody Center
$100

Starting bid

Win your way to one of country music's biggest nights of the year! This package includes two tickets to the iHeartCountry Festival Presented by Capital One — a star-studded live event featuring today's top country artists.


Package details

📅

Saturday, May 2, 2026

Doors open at 7:00 PM

📍

Moody Center ATX

Austin, TX

🎟️

Section 217, Row M — Seats 15 & 16

Two adjacent seats, upper bowl


The iHeartCountry Festival is an annual sold-out event bringing together the genre's biggest names for one unforgettable night. Don't miss your chance to experience it live — bid now and take home a night to remember!



Donated by Everett and Jen Alvarez


Retail Value: $200.00

Foursome Round of Golf at Onion Creek Golf Club item
Foursome Round of Golf at Onion Creek Golf Club item
Foursome Round of Golf at Onion Creek Golf Club
$200

Starting bid

Grab your clubs and your crew! This package includes a complimentary foursome round of golf at the historic Onion Creek Golf Club, one of Austin's most beloved and scenic courses. A perfect outing for a weekend with friends, clients, or family.


Onion Creek Golf Club is a classic Austin gem, known for its mature trees, rolling terrain, and welcoming atmosphere. Whether you're a seasoned golfer or a weekend warrior, this is a round you won't forget. Bid now and hit the links!



Donated by Derek Horton


Retail Value: $400.00

South Texas Cull Buck Hunt Trip with Lodging item
South Texas Cull Buck Hunt Trip with Lodging
$1,000

Starting bid

Experience the thrill of South Texas hunting at its finest. This weekend package puts you in the heart of brush country for a cull buck hunt with lodging included on a Private, High Fence Ranch— a true Texas tradition!


This cull hunt is a fantastic opportunity to enjoy the outdoors, support proper herd management, and make memories that last a lifetime. Don't let this one walk — bid now!


Donated by Anonymous


Retail Value: $2000.00

3- Night Rockport Relaxation Rental item
3- Night Rockport Relaxation Rental item
3- Night Rockport Relaxation Rental item
3- Night Rockport Relaxation Rental
$750

Starting bid

Escape to the Texas Coast with this dreamy 3-night stay in Rockport, TX — one of the Gulf Coast's most charming and laid-back seaside towns. Whether you're looking to fish, kayak, explore local shops, or simply unwind with your toes in the sand, this getaway has something for everyone.


This is the perfect escape for couples, families, or anyone who deserves a little time by the water. Bid now and start planning your getaway!



Donated by Brian Baurle


Retail Value: $2000.00

Milwaukee Electric Tool 48-22-8425 Pack out item
Milwaukee Electric Tool 48-22-8425 Pack out
$50

Starting bid

Milwaukee Electric Tool 48-22-8425 Pack out, Large Tool Box, Red



Level up your shop or jobsite with the Milwaukee PACKOUT Large Tool Box — the gold standard in modular tool storage. Built for serious tradespeople and DIY enthusiasts alike, this iconic red box is tough, organized, and ready to roll wherever the work takes you.


Donated by Kevin Johnson


Retail Value: $90.00

ASA Kids Soccer Camp for Ages 5-14 item
ASA Kids Soccer Camp for Ages 5-14 item
ASA Kids Soccer Camp for Ages 5-14
$100

Starting bid

Give your child the gift of an unforgettable experience! This package includes enrollment in an ASA Kids Camp — one of the most trusted and beloved youth camp programs around, designed to make school breaks the highlight of your child's year.


ASA Camps are built around three things: fun, friendship, and growth. Every session is carefully designed to help kids build confidence, develop teamwork skills, and make lasting memories — all in a safe, supervised, and supportive environment.



Dates                                   Camp Description

May 26 - 29 2026       Soccer 1 v 1 Skills

June 1 - 5 2026             Sports and Adventure

June 8 - 12 2026              Soccer Shooting and Finishing

June 15 - 19 2026              Sports and Adventure

June 22 - 26 2026      Sports and Adventure

June 29 - July 3 2026                  Soccer Shooting and Finishing

June 29 - July 3 2026 Goalkeeper

July 6 - 10 2026                     Sports and Adventure

July 13 - 17 2026             Soccer 1 v 1 Skills

July 20 - 24 2026             Sports and Adventure

July 27 - 31 2026             Soccer Shooting and Finishing

August 3 - 7 2026            Sports and Adventure


Donated by Bran O' Kelley


Retail Value: $475.00

Houston Astros Ticket Package item
Houston Astros Ticket Package
$300

Starting bid

Take me out to the ballgame! This package includes four lower-level tickets to watch the Houston Astros take on the Milwaukee Brewers at Daikin Park on May 31st, 2026. Grab your crew and enjoy a night of America's favorite pastime in some of the best seats in the house.


Section 122 puts you right on the 1st base line in the lower level — close to the field, close to the dugout, and right in the heart of the excitement. Daikin Park is one of baseball's most beloved venues, and an Astros home game is an experience not to be missed. Bid now and play ball!


Donated by Matteo Martinez


Retail Value: $700.00

Shiner Bock "Eat Meat & Drink Beer" Metal Sign item
Shiner Bock "Eat Meat & Drink Beer" Metal Sign
$50

Starting bid

Pure Texas attitude in sign form. This bold, eye-catching Shiner Bock metal sign features the classic "Eat Meat & Drink Beer" design — complete with butcher-cut chicken, pig, and cow silhouettes alongside an iconic Shiner Bock bottle. A must-have for any BBQ pit, man cave, garage, or backyard hangout.


 A fun, conversation-starting piece, Bid now and take home a little Texas pride!


Donated by Capital Reyes

Blue Moon "Austin Made Brighter" Illuminated Light Box Sign item
Blue Moon "Austin Made Brighter" Illuminated Light Box Sign
$50

Starting bid

Light up your space with this stunning Blue Moon illuminated light box sign — a commercial-grade display piece that's as eye-catching as it is unique. Featuring the Austin-exclusive "Austin Made Brighter" design with the iconic Blue Moon pint glass, orange garnish, and a vibrant Austin skyline.


This isn't the kind of sign you can order online — it's a commercial brewery display piece making it a truly rare find. Whether you're an Austin local, a Blue Moon fan, or just someone who appreciates a killer piece of wall art, this sign is guaranteed to turn heads. Plug it in and let it shine!



Donated by Capital Reyes


Snap, Share & Travel Bundle item
Snap, Share & Travel Bundle
$100

Starting bid

Polaroid Go Camera + Film + Twelve South AirFly Pro


The perfect bundle for the adventurer, traveler, or creative in your life. This package pairs the world's smallest instant camera with a pack of film and a must-have travel tech gadget — everything you need to capture memories and make any journey more enjoyable.



📷  Polaroid Go Instant Camera

The world's smallest analog instant camera — USB-C rechargeable with a built-in selfie mirror, self-timer, and double-exposure mode. New in box.


🎞️ Polaroid Go Color Film — 16 shots

A full pack of Polaroid Go Color Film — ready to load and shoot right out of the box.


✈️ Twelve South AirFly Pro

Bluetooth transmitter that connects your wireless headphones to any 3.5mm jack — perfect for in-flight entertainment, gym equipment, or hotel TVs. 25+ hour battery. New in box.


Donated by Heineken US


Sound & Style Bundle item
Sound & Style Bundle
$200

Starting bid

Sonos Roam 2 Portable Smart Speaker + Oakley Frogskins Sunglasses


Look great and sound even better. This premium bundle pairs two iconic brands into one irresistible package. The Sonos Roam 2 is one of the best portable speakers on the market — waterproof (IP67 rated), Bluetooth & WiFi enabled, with Automatic Trueplay sound tuning, Amazon Alexa & Apple AirPlay 2 support, and up to 10 hours of battery life.


The Oakley Frogskins are a timeless classic — first introduced in the '80s and still one of the most iconic frames in the world, with lightweight O-Matter construction and full UV protection. Both items new in box.

Whether you're headed to the lake, a backyard hangout, or your next adventure, this bundle has you covered. Bid now!



Donated by Heineken US

Autographed University of Texas Longhorns Football item
Autographed University of Texas Longhorns Football
$200

Starting bid

A dream item for any Longhorns fan!

This item includes an officially licensed University of Texas Nike football— featuring the iconic Longhorn logo and bearing a hand-signed autograph from Longhorns Football Coach Sark. Ball comes in Original Nike display box with stand, making it ready to showcase the moment you take it home.


This is a rare opportunity to own a piece of UT Longhorns memorabilia signed by a current or former player or coach — a true collector's item and a standout conversation piece for any office, man cave, or fan room. Hook 'Em!

Donated by Heineken US

Autographed University of Texas Longhorns Basketball item
Autographed University of Texas Longhorns Basketball
$200

Starting bid

A dream item for any Longhorns fan!


This item includes an officially licensed University of Texas Nike basketball— featuring the iconic Longhorn logo and bearing a hand-signed autograph from Longhorns Basketball Coach Miller. Ball comes in Original Nike display boxe with stands, making it ready to showcase the moment you take it home.


This is a rare opportunity to own a piece of UT Longhorns memorabilia signed by a current or former player or coach — a true collector's item and a standout conversation piece for any office, man cave, or fan room. Hook 'Em!

Donated by Heineken US

Premium Cigar Sampler Package item
Premium Cigar Sampler Package
$50

Starting bid

For the cigar enthusiast in the room, Enjoy a handpicked selection of premium cigars presented in a beautiful wooden Panacea cigar box — a true connoisseur's gift from the Cigar Vault in Buda. The box features an assortment of top-shelf sticks including recognizable bands such as Nica Rustico Connecticut, Blackened, and several other premium selections, paired with a cigar cutter to complete the experience.


Donated by Jeff Beal, Cigar Vault Buda

Buffalo Trace Distillary Bourbon Bundle item
Buffalo Trace Distillary Bourbon Bundle
$175

Starting bid

This is the crown jewel of the auction for any whiskey lover. Hillside Liquor in Austin has put together an exceptional bourbon basket featuring three of the most sought-after bottles in the game, beautifully presented in a galvanized metal tub:

  • 🥃 Buffalo Trace — The iconic Kentucky straight bourbon that started it all. Smooth, approachable, and universally beloved.
  • 🥃 Eagle Rare 10-Year — A Buffalo Trace Distillery gem, aged a full decade for a rich, complex sip with notes of toffee, oak, and honey.
  • 🥃 Blanton's Original Single Barrel — The holy grail of collectible bourbons. One of the most recognized and coveted bottles in the world, each hand-bottled from a single barrel.

All three bottles arrive in a stylish galvanized metal serving tub — ready to gift, display, or crack open on a special occasion. This is a rare opportunity to take home a truly premium bourbon collection. Bid generously!


Must be 21 or older to bid and win.


Donated by Hillside Liquor


Retail Value: $250.00

Residental Bathroom Remodel item
Residental Bathroom Remodel item
Residental Bathroom Remodel
$4,000

Starting bid

This is one of the most valuable and practical items in tonight's auction — a full residential restroom remodel generously donated by Rogelio Pruneda and the team at Pruneda Construction, LLC out of Pflugerville, TX.

The scope of work includes:

  • Tub/shower replacement
  • One shower valve set
  • Tile surround
  • Glass enclosure
  • Restroom vanity with top
  • Two valve sets
  • Tile flooring
  • Painting and trim work

Available within a 50-mile radius of Austin, TX. Scheduling coordinated directly with Pruneda Construction, LLC.


Total value: up to $10,000


Donated by Pruneda Construction, LLC


Retail Value: $10,000.00

Milwaukee M18 Six Bay Rapid Charger, PACKOUT Compatibility item
Milwaukee M18 Six Bay Rapid Charger, PACKOUT Compatibility
$60

Starting bid

A must-have for any serious Milwaukee tool user. This is the Milwaukee M18 Six Bay Rapid Charger — the ultimate charging station for tradespeople, contractors, and serious DIYers who run on Milwaukee M18 batteries. Charge up to six M18 batteries simultaneously with rapid charging technology, so your tools are always ready when you are.


What sets this apart from a standard charger is its built-in PACKOUT compatibility — it integrates directly into the Milwaukee PACKOUT modular storage system, keeping your workspace organized and your batteries charged all in one place. The carry handle makes it easy to move from the shop to the jobsite and back.


Whether you're already deep in the Milwaukee ecosystem or just getting started, this charger is a game-changer for productivity and efficiency


Donated by Kevin Johnson


Retail Value: $280

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