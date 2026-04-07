Tony Cain Fundraiser Silent Auction

Own a unique piece of Texas Longhorns history with this autographed 2005 Longhorns helmet—perfect for any true fan or collector.





This full-size white helmet features the iconic burnt orange Longhorn silhouette and is covered with multiple player signatures from the legendary 2005 team—the same season that culminated in one of the most memorable championship runs in college football history. Each autograph adds to the authenticity and collectible value, making this a standout display piece for your home, office, or fan cave.





Whether you're a die-hard Longhorns supporter, a sports memorabilia collector, or looking for a one-of-a-kind auction item, this helmet is a rare opportunity to own a piece of championship-era Texas football.





Don’t miss your chance to take home this incredible piece of Longhorn legacy—Hook ’em!





Donated by Joe Gonzales





Retail Value: Priceless