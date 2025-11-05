Hosted by

Sacramento Camp And Conference Center Inc

Tonya's Surgery Silent Auction

Pick-up location

106 Assembly Cir, Sacramento, NM 88347, USA

One Night at The Lodge in Cloudcroft, NM item
One Night at The Lodge in Cloudcroft, NM
$100

Starting bid

One night's stay in a King Platinum room at The Lodge in Cloudcroft (except on holidays or adjacent to a holiday). An American Craftsman-style room in a beautiful lodge with cozy fireplaces in winter and golfing available April - October on a course established in 1899.


Must be redeemed by 11/28/26.


Learn more about the Lodge here: https://www.223collectionhotels.com/the-lodge



There is an optional ‘Keep Zeffy Free’ percentage added to each bid. If you prefer, you can set this amount to 0%. Simply go to the percentage, select 'other', and contribute 0%. 

Longhorn Parade item
Longhorn Parade
$3,000

Starting bid

Longhorn Parade

(Fort Worth, Texas)

by Semiramis Novak

Watercolor

49X34

mat and frame included


Local Visual Artist Semiramis Novak lives in the East Mountains of New Mexico. She creates watercolors and collages inspired by creatures and landscapes in God's light. Novak has been featured in the Denver History Museum, American Artist Magazine, and painted the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta Poster in 2014.


Learn more about Semiramis here: https://www.sandia.gov/labnews/2014/10/03/14-03-10-3/


There is an optional ‘Keep Zeffy Free’ percentage added to each bid. If you prefer, you can set this amount to 0%. Simply go to the percentage, select 'other', and contribute 0%. 

Carriage Ride with Blush item
$115

Starting bid

A delightful carriage ride for up to four people with our strawberry roan draft horse Blush!

(She is Tonya's best friend)

Hot chocolate, apple cider, or ice cream included.


There is an optional ‘Keep Zeffy Free’ percentage added to each bid. If you prefer, you can set this amount to 0%. Simply go to the percentage, select 'other', and contribute 0%. 

Tonya item
Tonya
$100

Starting bid

Tonya

by Semiramis Novak

Watercolor

24X18 mat included


A portrait of Tonya!


Local Visual Artist Semiramis Novak lives in the East Mountains of New Mexico. She creates watercolors and collages inspired by creatures and landscapes in God's light. Novak has been featured in the Denver History Museum, American Artist Magazine, and painted the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta Poster in 2014.


Shipping available.


There is an optional ‘Keep Zeffy Free’ percentage added to each bid. If you prefer, you can set this amount to 0%. Simply go to the percentage, select 'other', and contribute 0%. 

Two night stay at Elk Ridge Cabin Airbnb in High Rolls, NM item
Two night stay at Elk Ridge Cabin Airbnb in High Rolls, NM
$75

Starting bid

Get away and relax at Elk Ridge Cabin, in the mountains of High Rolls, NM.


Please note: your stay must be during the week (Mon-Thurs), not the weekend, and must not conflict with any current bookings.


This cabin is located in the Lincoln National Forest of Southern New Mexico. You will see a variety of wildlife, including elk, deer, red-tailed fox, cotton-tail rabbit, hawk, and wild turkey. As an "out of the way" getaway, you have canyon & forest views, blue skies with starry nights.

The cabin is new, purchased in 2022. It features splits for the heating/air conditioning, one located in the bedroom and living room. Lots of windows and a walkout to the deck.

Learn more here: https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/869649688120730756?guests=1&adults=1&s=67&unique_share_id=4bbe9dfd-754f-4367-80e9-4d1d154376d4


There is an optional ‘Keep Zeffy Free’ percentage added to each bid. If you prefer, you can set this amount to 0%. Simply go to the percentage, select 'other', and contribute 0%. 

2 Nights in FLC Apartment item
2 Nights in FLC Apartment
$75

Starting bid

Escape the holiday rush and come to camp to see Tonya!


The Family Life Center Apartment has a full kitchen and living room.  There is one bathroom, a master bedroom with a king bed and a loft bedroom with a queen bed and a twin over twin bunk bed.  Linens are included!


There is an optional ‘Keep Zeffy Free’ percentage added to each bid. If you prefer, you can set this amount to 0%. Simply go to the percentage, select 'other', and contribute 0%. 

Tonya in the Sun item
Tonya in the Sun
$50

Starting bid

Tonya in the Sun

by Semiramis Novak

Watercolor

13X17 mat included


Local Visual Artist Semiramis Novak lives in the East Mountains of New Mexico. She creates watercolors and collages inspired by creatures and landscapes in God's light. Novak has been featured in the Denver History Museum, American Artist Magazine, and painted the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta Poster in 2014.


Shipping available.


There is an optional ‘Keep Zeffy Free’ percentage added to each bid. If you prefer, you can set this amount to 0%. Simply go to the percentage, select 'other', and contribute 0%. 

Ranger's First Guest Trail Ride item
Ranger's First Guest Trail Ride
$40

Starting bid

He is big, bold, and ready for his first client trail ride! Could it be you?

Ride Ranger on his first trail ride as a guest horse!

Or any other guest horse in our herd!

Please note: rider must be 15 or older to ride Ranger.


There is an optional ‘Keep Zeffy Free’ percentage added to each bid. If you prefer, you can set this amount to 0%. Simply go to the percentage, select 'other', and contribute 0%. 

Old Barrel Tea Company Gift Bag item
Old Barrel Tea Company Gift Bag
$40

Starting bid

Tea time for one with the cutest owl mug you will ever see! Everything you need for a decadent tea time in a gift bag.


Including:

$25 gift card to Old Barrel Tea Company

Turquoise owl mug

Crisp Apple Pu Erh Tea

Bourbon Brew Rooibos Tea

Tea infuser

Tea scoop


Shipping available.


There is an optional ‘Keep Zeffy Free’ percentage added to each bid. If you prefer, you can set this amount to 0%. Simply go to the percentage, select 'other', and contribute 0%. 

Horseshoe Coasters item
$15

Starting bid

A set of 4 horseshoe coasters made by our Activities Coordinator, Leroy Heffley

The winner can have their initials engraved in the coasters.

Material: authentic horseshoes and leather.


Shipping available.


There is an optional ‘Keep Zeffy Free’ percentage added to each bid. If you prefer, you can set this amount to 0%. Simply go to the percentage, select 'other', and contribute 0%. 

Original Tonya Hoof Prints 1of 2 item
$15

Starting bid

Collaborate with Tonya! Pick 3 colors, and Tonya will create an original hoof print painting just for you.


Material: acrylic paint and canvas board.


Shipping available.

Original Tonya Hoof Prints 2 of 2 item
$15

Starting bid

Collaborate with Tonya! Pick 3 colors, and Tonya will create an original hoof print painting just for you.


Material: acrylic paint and canvas board.


Shipping available.


There is an optional ‘Keep Zeffy Free’ percentage added to each bid. If you prefer, you can set this amount to 0%. Simply go to the percentage, select 'other', and contribute 0%. 

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!