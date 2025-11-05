Tonya's Surgery Silent Auction

Get away and relax at Elk Ridge Cabin, in the mountains of High Rolls, NM.





Please note: your stay must be during the week (Mon-Thurs), not the weekend, and must not conflict with any current bookings.





This cabin is located in the Lincoln National Forest of Southern New Mexico. You will see a variety of wildlife, including elk, deer, red-tailed fox, cotton-tail rabbit, hawk, and wild turkey. As an "out of the way" getaway, you have canyon & forest views, blue skies with starry nights.

The cabin is new, purchased in 2022. It features splits for the heating/air conditioning, one located in the bedroom and living room. Lots of windows and a walkout to the deck.

Learn more here: https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/869649688120730756?guests=1&adults=1&s=67&unique_share_id=4bbe9dfd-754f-4367-80e9-4d1d154376d4





There is an optional ‘Keep Zeffy Free’ percentage added to each bid. If you prefer, you can set this amount to 0%. Simply go to the percentage, select 'other', and contribute 0%.