Tonya's Surgery Silent Auction

106 Assembly Cir, Sacramento, NM 88347, USA
One night's stay in a King Platinum room at The Lodge in Cloudcroft (except on holidays or adjacent to a holiday). An American Craftsman-style room in a beautiful lodge with cozy fireplaces in winter and golfing available April - October on a course established in 1899.
Must be redeemed by 11/28/26.
Learn more about the Lodge here: https://www.223collectionhotels.com/the-lodge
Longhorn Parade
(Fort Worth, Texas)
by Semiramis Novak
Watercolor
49X34
mat and frame included
Local Visual Artist Semiramis Novak lives in the East Mountains of New Mexico. She creates watercolors and collages inspired by creatures and landscapes in God's light. Novak has been featured in the Denver History Museum, American Artist Magazine, and painted the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta Poster in 2014.
Learn more about Semiramis here: https://www.sandia.gov/labnews/2014/10/03/14-03-10-3/
A delightful carriage ride for up to four people with our strawberry roan draft horse Blush!
(She is Tonya's best friend)
Hot chocolate, apple cider, or ice cream included.
Tonya
by Semiramis Novak
Watercolor
24X18 mat included
A portrait of Tonya!
Shipping available.
Shipping available.
Get away and relax at Elk Ridge Cabin, in the mountains of High Rolls, NM.
Please note: your stay must be during the week (Mon-Thurs), not the weekend, and must not conflict with any current bookings.
This cabin is located in the Lincoln National Forest of Southern New Mexico. You will see a variety of wildlife, including elk, deer, red-tailed fox, cotton-tail rabbit, hawk, and wild turkey. As an "out of the way" getaway, you have canyon & forest views, blue skies with starry nights.
The cabin is new, purchased in 2022. It features splits for the heating/air conditioning, one located in the bedroom and living room. Lots of windows and a walkout to the deck.
Learn more here: https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/869649688120730756?guests=1&adults=1&s=67&unique_share_id=4bbe9dfd-754f-4367-80e9-4d1d154376d4
Escape the holiday rush and come to camp to see Tonya!
The Family Life Center Apartment has a full kitchen and living room. There is one bathroom, a master bedroom with a king bed and a loft bedroom with a queen bed and a twin over twin bunk bed. Linens are included!
Tonya in the Sun
by Semiramis Novak
Watercolor
13X17 mat included
Shipping available.
Shipping available.
He is big, bold, and ready for his first client trail ride! Could it be you?
Ride Ranger on his first trail ride as a guest horse!
Or any other guest horse in our herd!
Please note: rider must be 15 or older to ride Ranger.
Tea time for one with the cutest owl mug you will ever see! Everything you need for a decadent tea time in a gift bag.
Including:
$25 gift card to Old Barrel Tea Company
Turquoise owl mug
Crisp Apple Pu Erh Tea
Bourbon Brew Rooibos Tea
Tea infuser
Tea scoop
Shipping available.
A set of 4 horseshoe coasters made by our Activities Coordinator, Leroy Heffley
The winner can have their initials engraved in the coasters.
Material: authentic horseshoes and leather.
Shipping available.
Collaborate with Tonya! Pick 3 colors, and Tonya will create an original hoof print painting just for you.
Material: acrylic paint and canvas board.
Shipping available.
