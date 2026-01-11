Brunswick Education Foundation

Offered by

Brunswick Education Foundation

About this shop

Too Tired to Cook Thursday January 29, 2026

Traditional Meat Lasagna MEAL item
Traditional Meat Lasagna MEAL
$17

Gooey goodness. Our combination of meat, red sauce, cheeses and pasta is a perfect meal for a cold wintry evening. Our lasagna is accompanied by a side salad.

Chicken Parmesan MEAL item
Chicken Parmesan MEAL
$17

Bread chicken with red sauce and cheese...yum. Our chicken is accompanied by a side of pasta as well as a side salad.

White Lasagna MEAL item
White Lasagna MEAL
$17

Same cheeses and pasta, but with a white sauce and vegetables. The white lasagna is accompanied by a side salad.

Meat Lasagna ONLY item
Meat Lasagna ONLY
$12

This generous slice of lasagna will easily feed two smaller eaters, especially the ones who don't like salad. It's also great for lunch the next day.

White Lasagna ONLY item
White Lasagna ONLY
$12

Want a non-meat option for lunch or someone in the family is not a salad fan? This isa a great option!

Chicken Parmesan ONLY item
Chicken Parmesan ONLY
$12

Have a hearty eater in your family? Or someone trying to reduce their carbs? Or you have pasta left over from your meal? This is the item for you!

Brownie item
Brownie
$4

Who doesn't like to end a meal with a little bit of chocolate. Our generous cut of chocolately goodness fits the bill.

Berry Poke Cake item
Berry Poke Cake
$6

Berry Poke Cake is one of our best selling desserts. Light, but satisfying.

Add a donation for Brunswick Education Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!