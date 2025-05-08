Too Tired Too Cook Thursday May 8, 2025

A one pound, 1/2 slab of yummy, sauced pork ribs! Your meal includes a French style potato salad in a dill vinaigrette and creamy coleslaw. Sorry, knife and napkins not included.
BBQ Chicken MEAL
$17
One chicken breast covered in sauce. Your meal includes a French style potato salad in a dill vinaigrette and creamy coleslaw. BYON (bring your own napkins)
Grilled Veggie Sandwich MEAL
$17
Our grilled veggie sandwich includes zucchini, red onion, red bell pepper, mozzarella, greens and basil on a ciabatta roll. Your meal includes a French style potato salad in a dill vinaigrette and creamy coleslaw.
St. Louis Pork Spareribs, ONLY
$12
Just the ribs, but still the yummy goodness 😃
Grilled Veggie Sandwich ONLY
$12
A ciabatta rolled filled with grilled zucchini, red onion, red bell pepper, mozzarella, greens and basil.
BBQ Chicken Breast ONLY
$12
One BBQ Chicken Breast for your enjoyment.
Brownie
$4
What?!? No Chocolate Chunk Cookies? We changing things up this month. We're offering a 3 x 3 inch brownie.
Strwberry Shortcake
$5
IYKYK. Our Strawberry Shortcake is delicious cake topped with strawberries. A perfect dessert for a summer-like meal.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!