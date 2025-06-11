Tool Sponsorship

This saw can be used in many applications on the Fire Grounds, from vehicle entry on accident scenes to clearing obstacles following storms or other adverse events.
Rechargeable 1000 lumen flashlight with the removable traffic cone used on traffice incident scenes in low light conditions.
25 pack of Reciprocating saw blades used in automotive cutting applications
DeWalt Fast Battery Charger for keeping the tools in a constant ready state
Intense use of these tools exhaust the batteries so multiple batteries may be needed for prolonged calls for service
The Halligan is a firefighters "universal" key. This would be a smaller version of a full size Halligan for placement in our medical SUV in the event that we would need to make entry where an occupant is not able to open a door for us.
This bag comes complete with medical supplies that would be used during any mass casualty incident response (MCI), from an active shooter to a bus accident. Due to the cost of $2400 we have divided this ticket into 6 possible $400 donations
