Tootsie Roll Program Supplies

For councils that prefer to have banners, we must keep them consistent. To ensure this, we will have only one facility authorized to produce banners.
Banners can be custom made to fit your local area. For instance, you may include logos (maximum of four) from organizations that will be recipients of funds from the drive, and you may have your council name and number on the banner. The cost of each banner will be $150.00, and that includes the banner, tax, customization and shipping costs.
Banners are the same color as our aprons.
For councils that prefer to have banners, we must keep them consistent. To ensure this, we will have only one facility authorized to produce banners.
Banners can be custom made to fit your local area. For instance, you may include logos (maximum of four) from organizations that will be recipients of funds from the drive, and you may have your council name and number on the banner. The cost of each banner will be $150.00, and that includes the banner, tax, customization and shipping costs.
Banners are the same color as our aprons.
Spanish banner (en español)
$150
For councils that prefer to have banners, we must keep them consistent. To ensure this, we will have only one facility authorized to produce banners.
Banners can be custom made to fit your local area. For instance, you may include logos (maximum of four) from organizations that will be recipients of funds from the drive, and you may have your council name and number on the banner. The cost of each banner will be $150.00, and that includes the banner, tax, customization and shipping costs.
Banners are the same color as our aprons.
For councils that prefer to have banners, we must keep them consistent. To ensure this, we will have only one facility authorized to produce banners.
Banners can be custom made to fit your local area. For instance, you may include logos (maximum of four) from organizations that will be recipients of funds from the drive, and you may have your council name and number on the banner. The cost of each banner will be $150.00, and that includes the banner, tax, customization and shipping costs.
Banners are the same color as our aprons.
Shipping Banners
$20
The cost of shipping each banner is $20. Select the number of banners ordered above to ensure our shipping costs are covered.
The cost of shipping each banner is $20. Select the number of banners ordered above to ensure our shipping costs are covered.
Tootsie Rolls, individual cases
$19.50
Councils are encouraged to purchase large quantities directly from the Tootsie Roll Company, or they can combine their orders with neighboring councils. We're able to accommodate a limited supply of individual cases. These will not be shipped. You will be contact by Tootie Roll Chairman Kim Washburn to coordinate a pickup time and location.
Councils are encouraged to purchase large quantities directly from the Tootsie Roll Company, or they can combine their orders with neighboring councils. We're able to accommodate a limited supply of individual cases. These will not be shipped. You will be contact by Tootie Roll Chairman Kim Washburn to coordinate a pickup time and location.
Aprons
$12
These are yellow and orange Aprons printed in English. They stand out across the parking lot and very visible.
These are yellow and orange Aprons printed in English. They stand out across the parking lot and very visible.
Shipping Aprons
$17
The cost to ship 1-4 aprons is $17. Please add 1 shipping item to your cart to cover shipping of aprons.
The cost to ship 1-4 aprons is $17. Please add 1 shipping item to your cart to cover shipping of aprons.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!