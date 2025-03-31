Top Chef and Taste of Telluride Online Auction

Hosted by
2025 Telluride Ski Resort Season Pass ($2,500+ Value!) Hit the slopes all season long with a 2025 Telluride Ski Resort Season Pass! Enjoy world-class terrain and breathtaking views throughout the winter. Blackout dates apply: December 26–January 2, January 19, and February 14–15. An incredible opportunity for any ski enthusiast!
Play Telluride Golf Club – 2025 Season Round for Two ($500+ Value!) Tee off at one of the most scenic golf courses in the country! This certificate is good for one round of golf for two players at the Telluride Golf Club. Valid through the 2025 season, with tee times available after 1:00 PM and must be pre-arranged with designated staff. A perfect afternoon escape in the mountains!
Happy Thoughts Mobile Car Wash – Two-for-One Paint Correction & Ceramic Coat Coupon ($2,400 Value) This coupon entitles you to a two-for-one deal on professional paint correction and ceramic coating services. When you purchase this coupon at the silent auction, you'll pay full price for the first service and receive the second one free—a $1,200 total value! Ideal for households with two vehicles or to share with a friend.
Note: Coupon covers the second service only. First detail must be purchased at the regular price.
($1200 value)
https://happythoughtsmobilewash.com/
In-Home 5–6 Course Private Chef Dinner for 6–8 Guests ($1,600 Value!) Enjoy an unforgettable culinary experience in the comfort of your own home! A professional chef will prepare and serve a customized 5–6 course meal for you and your guests (6–8 people). Perfect for a special celebration, birthday, or just a memorable night in.
Blackout dates apply: Not available on major holidays or between December 21–January 5. Scheduling is based on chef availability.
https://www.chefbud.com/
Telluride Yoga Festival – 3-Day Pass (2026, $495 Value!) Enjoy three days of yoga, meditation, outdoor adventures, and wellness workshops in the stunning San Juan Mountains during the 2026 Telluride Yoga Festival. This pass gives you full access to a wide range of classes and events led by world-class instructors, all set in the inspiring mountain village of Telluride. A perfect gift for any yoga lover!
June 25-28, 2026
https://www.tellurideyogafestival.com/
Autumn Classic – Two 3-Day Platinum Passes (Sept 25–27, $698+ Value!) Experience the excitement of the 2025 Autumn Classic with two Platinum Passes! Enjoy a full weekend of high-end automotive events including the Welcome Reception, Silverton Poker Run & Road Rally, Saturday’s Telluride Golf Course Concours, and a glamorous Casino Night. A must for car lovers and adventure seekers alike!
https://tellurideautumnclassic.com/
3-Night Stay at Bear Creek Lodge – 2-Bedroom Condo ($2,250 Value!) Enjoy a luxurious 3-night getaway at Bear Creek Lodge in beautiful Mountain Village! This spacious 2-bedroom condominium offers comfort, convenience, and access to world-class outdoor adventures. Perfect for a relaxing mountain escape! Not valid during major holidays or festival periods; booking is subject to availability at the time of inquiry.
2-Night Stay at The Mountain Lodge – 1-Bedroom Suite ($1,733 Value!) Unwind with a 2-night stay in a cozy 1-bedroom suite at The Mountain Lodge in Telluride. Enjoy stunning mountain views and premium amenities in this serene alpine setting. Not valid during major holidays or festival periods; booking is subject to availability at the time of inquiry.
