Top Dog Contest 2025

Ally is a 5-ish-year-old beagle/shepherd/something-awesome mix who’s got enough energy to power a small city and enough love to melt even the coldest heart. She’s never met a human she didn’t instantly adore, and she lives for her early morning walks (bonus points if squirrels or rabbits are involved).
Her favorite time of day? Evening playdates with her BFF and neighbor, Oliver – zoomies, tail wags, and patio vibes while the humans chat it up. Vote Ally for Top Dog!
Meet Larkin — a 9-year-old lab mix with a heart as big as his paws and a smile that melts hearts. He’s more than just a good boy — he’s a seasoned pro in spreading joy, chasing tail wags, and being the best friend a family (or festival) could ask for.
Larkin’s favorite things? Watermelon on a summer day, sharing popcorn during movie night, and cuddling up with his beloved cat sister, Pepper. His sweet nature, gentle soul, and love for the little things in life make him a paw-sitively perfect candidate for Top Dog.
But Larkin’s love goes beyond his own pack — he’s also been a lifesaving blood donor, giving other dogs a second chance when they needed it most. His quiet heroism and willingness to give, even to those he’s never met, shows the depth of his character and the compassion in his soul.
Vote for Larkin — because kindness, loyalty, snack-sharing and lifesaving generosity never go out of style.
Mr. Charleston Pepperone Diamond is a 7-year-old Russell terrier mix.
Charleston was adopted on June 30, 2019 from a rescue in Northeast Ohio. His forever family spotted him on the rescue's website and fell in love. Charleston quickly learned how to listen (when it matters), how to play (he didn't know what toys were for), and what love means.
Today, he is the dog he was meant to become--smart, stubborn, spoiled, and endlessly sweet. He loves to run, hunt chipmunks (though he has never caught one), eat pepperoni, give kisses, and tell everyone his opinions.
Currently, his favorite toy is Randall, a giant red axolotl, bigger than he is and which he drags from room to room and sometimes sleeps on like a pillow. You can find him scampering around Monroe Falls Park or Wingfoot depending on the day.
If you would like to see more of Charleston, please feel free to look at his Instagram @Charlestone_pupperone.
PLEASE VOTE FOR ME!
My name is Fern Eugene Kruse. I lived off and on for a while at the Portage APL and then at a little dog rescue called Marilyn’s Voice.
That was all before my Mom and Dad came and got me. I have lived with them for 11 years. They think I am about 13 years old. I have sisters Sophie and Lucille and a brother Maverick.
I love to go on walks with Lucille and Maverick. I love to hide in the house from my parents. They always find me. I have lots and lots of toys to play with. I love to lay on my Dad’s chest and watch basketball on TV. My favorite snacks are cheese, birthday cake and the special cookies my Aunt Con makes me.
I hope to raise lots of money for my friends who haven’t found their forever homes yet.
Thank you Madonio Family for all you do.
Meet Luna and Chubb: the sweetest wiener dogs you’ll ever have the pleasure of receiving nonstop kisses by. Personal space is merely a suggestion to them, but please understand that they do it out of love. Everyone is a friend in their eyes - even other dogs! They just want you to know that.
These little balls of energy are actually siblings from the same litter, and you can tell who’s who with Luna being notably smaller than Chubb. They’ll be celebrating their first birthday on September 21st this year and crowning them the Top Dog (or perhaps Top Dogs?) would make for a wonderful early birthday present, especially since it’s for a great cause!
From the very beginning, Walter was more than just a puppy—he was a soulmate in a shaggy coat. Brett Schweitzer had the joy of watching Walter’s litter grow from day one, but there was one pup she couldn’t take her eyes off: Walter. He came home with her, and for the past ten years, he’s been her constant, loving companion.
But Walter is more than a best friend—he’s a lifesaver.
One morning, Walter knew something was wrong before anyone else did. Brett suffered a seizure caused by a stroke and a brain blood clot. Walter immediately stuck to her side, refusing to leave, sounding the silent alarm until help arrived. During Brett’s two-week stay in the PICU at Akron Children’s Hospital, Walter showed his loyalty in every possible way. He slept on her sweatshirt every night. When friends and family came to care for him, he would gently nose Brett’s backpack and look up, as if asking,“When is she coming home?”
Each evening, Brett’s mom would bring home a new sweatshirt from the hospital, and every night Walter curled up on it like it was the only piece of the world that still made sense.
When Brett finally came home, Walter never left her side. His calm, watchful presence and intuitive nature became a part of her recovery. Just knowing that Walter was there, ready to alert again if something went wrong, brought comfort and peace no doctor could prescribe.
Walter’s golden heart, unwavering devotion, and quiet heroism make him more than a good boy—he’s Top Dog.
In 2020, we welcomed a cute little 7-month-old Cooper who needed to be rehomed. Shy eyes, trembling paws, and a heart full of uncertainty. He didn’t trust easily. People make him nervous. Other dogs make him freeze. But he has decided to trust us.
Slowly and gently, we saw him unfold.
Not all the fear is gone but he’s found his peace with us. He runs free in the safety of our love, chasing his soccer ball, taking rides, playing tug of war with his “babies”, taking walks and helping around the yard. He loves to be outside!! He’s super smart and can con you into giving him a treat with the look of his eyes!!
In those moments, he's not afraid. He’s just our little baby, happy and goofy and completely at home.
He may not be the dog who runs up to strangers or plays at the dog park, but he is our dog. And we wouldn’t change a single thing about him.
He brings us together to all love on him. He taught us that love isn't about fixing, it's about accepting and understanding.
