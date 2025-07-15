Top Dog Contest 2025

From the very beginning, Walter was more than just a puppy—he was a soulmate in a shaggy coat. Brett Schweitzer had the joy of watching Walter’s litter grow from day one, but there was one pup she couldn’t take her eyes off: Walter. He came home with her, and for the past ten years, he’s been her constant, loving companion.

But Walter is more than a best friend—he’s a lifesaver.

One morning, Walter knew something was wrong before anyone else did. Brett suffered a seizure caused by a stroke and a brain blood clot. Walter immediately stuck to her side, refusing to leave, sounding the silent alarm until help arrived. During Brett’s two-week stay in the PICU at Akron Children’s Hospital, Walter showed his loyalty in every possible way. He slept on her sweatshirt every night. When friends and family came to care for him, he would gently nose Brett’s backpack and look up, as if asking,“When is she coming home?”

Each evening, Brett’s mom would bring home a new sweatshirt from the hospital, and every night Walter curled up on it like it was the only piece of the world that still made sense.

When Brett finally came home, Walter never left her side. His calm, watchful presence and intuitive nature became a part of her recovery. Just knowing that Walter was there, ready to alert again if something went wrong, brought comfort and peace no doctor could prescribe.

Walter’s golden heart, unwavering devotion, and quiet heroism make him more than a good boy—he’s Top Dog.