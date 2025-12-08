PAR-TEE AT TOPGOLF!

Hosted by
About this event
Includes 2 hours of golf gameplay, lunch, non-alcoholic drinks.
All sales final.
*Pre-purchase raffle tickets with Add-on options below*
Includes 2 hours of golf gameplay, lunch, non-alcoholic drinks.
For students in grade 8 or younger.
Reserve a guaranteed bay for your whole group of 1-6 golfers. Includes 2 hours of golf gameplay, lunch, non-alcoholic drinks.
*Pre-purchase raffle tickets with Add-on options below*
Add-on for General Admission or Reserve-A-Bay tickets. To be picked up at check-in at the event.
Add-on for General Admission or Reserve-A-Bay tickets. To be picked up at check-in at the event.
$20 = 25 tickets (no General Admission):
Can't attend the PAR-TEE? You can still enter our raffles!! Tickets can be purchased in groups of 25, and in step 2, you will select which raffle to put them in. Winners not in attendance will be notified by email/text message after the event. Raffle Baskets descriptions visible when you select this ticket option. (They will also be posted on the PCO Facebook page closer to the event.) This does NOT include admission to the event! If you wish to attend the event, you will need to purchase a General Admission ticket or Reserve-A-Bay ticket.
Sponsor a bay and have your business name and logo highlighted at the event. Your business name will also be tagged in a FB post on the PCO page.
This does NOT include admission to the event! If you wish to attend the event, you will need to purchase a General Admission ticket. A "Sponsorship Ticket" will be emailed to you with your receipt, but it will not admit you to the event.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!