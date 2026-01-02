Faces of Courage Foundation

Hosted by

Faces of Courage Foundation

About this event

Top Golf Fundraiser

10690 Palm River Rd

Tampa, FL 33619, USA

General Admission for 1 Person
$125

Lunch and 3 hours of golf with Trophies for the winners.

Lunch only ticket
$60

Enjoy lunch and watch the players compete.

Two (2) Players
$225

Lunch and 3 hours of golf with

Trophies for winners.

Four (4) Players
$450

Lunch and 3 hours of golf with

Trophies for winners.

Team of Six (6) Players
$650

Private Bay, Lunch and 3 hours of golf with Trophies for winners.

'Hole' Sponsor
$200

Logo played on Party Room Screen during event.

Trophy Sponsorship
$500

Sponsor Trophies with logo on Trophy table and event signage.

VIP Gold Package
$1,000

Private Bay with signage. Company logo on Party Room Screen. Reserved lunch table, Private Bay for 6 golfers, Lunch, and 3 hours of golf with Trophies for winners.

Drink Sponsor
$2,200

Logo on Event Signage. Announcements, Logo on Party room screen. Sponsor is providing two beer/wine drink tickets for participants. Logo on signage at Bar.

VIP Platinum Sponsor
$2,500

Reserved Lunch table with signage, signage on private Bay for 6 golfers. Verbal announcements and logo on Party Room Screen during event.

Title Sponsor
$5,000

Title Sponsor brings greetings to guests, Reserved Lunch table, Verbal Announcements and highest ration of logo on Party Room Screens and player bay screens. Private bay for 6 golfers with logo.

Add a donation for Faces of Courage Foundation

$

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