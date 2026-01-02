Top Golf Fundraiser

Hosted by
About this event
Lunch and 3 hours of golf with Trophies for the winners.
Enjoy lunch and watch the players compete.
Lunch and 3 hours of golf with
Trophies for winners.
Lunch and 3 hours of golf with
Trophies for winners.
Private Bay, Lunch and 3 hours of golf with Trophies for winners.
Logo played on Party Room Screen during event.
Sponsor Trophies with logo on Trophy table and event signage.
Private Bay with signage. Company logo on Party Room Screen. Reserved lunch table, Private Bay for 6 golfers, Lunch, and 3 hours of golf with Trophies for winners.
Logo on Event Signage. Announcements, Logo on Party room screen. Sponsor is providing two beer/wine drink tickets for participants. Logo on signage at Bar.
Reserved Lunch table with signage, signage on private Bay for 6 golfers. Verbal announcements and logo on Party Room Screen during event.
Title Sponsor brings greetings to guests, Reserved Lunch table, Verbal Announcements and highest ration of logo on Party Room Screens and player bay screens. Private bay for 6 golfers with logo.
$
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