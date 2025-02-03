Hosted by

Orion Oaks PTO

About this event

Sales closed

Top Golf Spirit Night

500 Great Lakes Crossing Dr

Auburn Hills, MI 48326, USA

Top Golf Ticket
$20
Every person attending needs a ticket regardless of age or golf participation. If you do not want to share a bay with another group or do not want your group to be split into adjoining bays, you must purchase 6 tickets.

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