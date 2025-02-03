Top Golf Spirit Night

Every person attending needs a ticket regardless of age or golf participation.
If you do not want to share a bay with another group or do not want your group to be split into adjoining bays, you must purchase 6 tickets.
Every person attending needs a ticket regardless of age or golf participation.
If you do not want to share a bay with another group or do not want your group to be split into adjoining bays, you must purchase 6 tickets.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!