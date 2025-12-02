Pine Prairie Band Boosters

Hosted by

Pine Prairie Band Boosters

About this event

Pine Prairie Band Booster Top Golf Tournament Fundraiser

301 Meadow Farm Dr

Lafayette, LA 70508, USA

Team Registration
$550

Entry fee for one team of six.

Includes buffet Boneless Wings w/ BBQ, Buffalo & Ranch on the side, Cheese + Charcuterie, Donut Holes + chocolate and raspberry sauces (per Guest), Jumbo BBQ

Meatballs, Queso Blanco with Chips, Spinach Artichoke Dip + Tortilla Chips - Menu Item, Fountain Soda, Iced Tea, Coffee, and Water

VIP Upgrade (Team)
$240

Includes 2 drink tickets per person and an upgraded buffet. Sliced Beef Brisket with BBQ mop sauce, Grilled Chicken Breast w/BBQ mop sauce, Cheddar Mac and Cheese, Buttered Green Beans w/ Peppers & Onions,

Jalapeno Cornbread + Honey Butter, House Salad + low-fat balsamic vinaigrette & ranch dressing, Coleslaw, Fountain Soda, Iced Tea, Coffee, and Water

VIP Upgrade (individual)
$40

Includes 2 drink tickets and an upgraded buffet. Sliced Beef Brisket with BBQ mop sauce, Grilled Chicken Breast w/BBQ mop sauce, Cheddar Mac and Cheese, Buttered Green Beans w/ Peppers & Onions,

Jalapeno Cornbread + Honey Butter, House Salad + low-fat balsamic vinaigrette & ranch dressing, Coleslaw, Fountain Soda, Iced Tea, Coffee, and Water

Longest drive contest (individual)
$10

One entry for the longest drive competition. Limit one per player. may also be purchased on the day of the event.

Closest to the pin contest (individual)
$10

One entry for the closest to the pin competition. Limit one per player. may also be purchased on the day of the event.

Mulligan (extra points)
$5

Mulligans will add extra points to your total score. Limit 2 per player. may also be purchased on the day of the event.

Reverse mulligan
$5

Have a band kid hit a shot for the team of your choice. Limit 2 per player. may also be purchased on the day of the event.

Spectator Entry (individual)
$5

Bring along family and friends to cheer on your team.

Spectator entry plus dinning.
$45

Bring along family and friends to cheer on your team. includes buffet Boneless Wings w/ BBQ, Buffalo & Ranch on the side, Cheese + Charcuterie, Donut Holes + chocolate and raspberry sauces (per Guest), Jumbo BBQ

Meatballs, Queso Blanco with Chips, Spinach Artichoke Dip + Tortilla Chips - Menu Item, Fountain Soda, Iced Tea, Coffee, and Water

Extra drink tickets
$10

Need extra drink tickets? secure them before the event. Tickets may also be purchased on the day of the event.

Add a donation for Pine Prairie Band Boosters

$

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