Pine Prairie Band Booster Top Golf Tournament Fundraiser

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About this event
Entry fee for one team of six.
Includes buffet Boneless Wings w/ BBQ, Buffalo & Ranch on the side, Cheese + Charcuterie, Donut Holes + chocolate and raspberry sauces (per Guest), Jumbo BBQ
Meatballs, Queso Blanco with Chips, Spinach Artichoke Dip + Tortilla Chips - Menu Item, Fountain Soda, Iced Tea, Coffee, and Water
Includes 2 drink tickets per person and an upgraded buffet. Sliced Beef Brisket with BBQ mop sauce, Grilled Chicken Breast w/BBQ mop sauce, Cheddar Mac and Cheese, Buttered Green Beans w/ Peppers & Onions,
Jalapeno Cornbread + Honey Butter, House Salad + low-fat balsamic vinaigrette & ranch dressing, Coleslaw, Fountain Soda, Iced Tea, Coffee, and Water
Includes 2 drink tickets and an upgraded buffet. Sliced Beef Brisket with BBQ mop sauce, Grilled Chicken Breast w/BBQ mop sauce, Cheddar Mac and Cheese, Buttered Green Beans w/ Peppers & Onions,
Jalapeno Cornbread + Honey Butter, House Salad + low-fat balsamic vinaigrette & ranch dressing, Coleslaw, Fountain Soda, Iced Tea, Coffee, and Water
One entry for the longest drive competition. Limit one per player. may also be purchased on the day of the event.
One entry for the closest to the pin competition. Limit one per player. may also be purchased on the day of the event.
Mulligans will add extra points to your total score. Limit 2 per player. may also be purchased on the day of the event.
Have a band kid hit a shot for the team of your choice. Limit 2 per player. may also be purchased on the day of the event.
Bring along family and friends to cheer on your team.
Bring along family and friends to cheer on your team. includes buffet Boneless Wings w/ BBQ, Buffalo & Ranch on the side, Cheese + Charcuterie, Donut Holes + chocolate and raspberry sauces (per Guest), Jumbo BBQ
Meatballs, Queso Blanco with Chips, Spinach Artichoke Dip + Tortilla Chips - Menu Item, Fountain Soda, Iced Tea, Coffee, and Water
Need extra drink tickets? secure them before the event. Tickets may also be purchased on the day of the event.
$
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