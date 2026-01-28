Top Ladies Of Distinction, Inc. - DC PWC FY 26/27 Membership Dues

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About the memberships
Valid until March 18, 2027
National Dues- $110
Chapter Dues- $110
Total $220
(Includes $110.00 National dues, $110.00 Chapter dues)
If paid after March 27, 2026, $15 late fee applies.
Membership covers time period July 1, 2026- June 30, 2027 fiscal year
Valid until March 18, 2027
National Dues- $65
Chapter Dues- $110
Total $175
(Includes $65.00 National dues, $110.00 Chapter dues)
If paid after March 27, 2026, $15 late fee applies.
Membership covers time period July 1, 2026- June 30, 2027 fiscal year
Valid until March 18, 2027
National Dues- $7
Chapter Dues- $93
Total $100
(Includes $7.00 - National dues, $93.00)
Membership covers time period July 1, 2026- June 30, 2027 fiscal year
No expiration
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