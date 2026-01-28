Top Ladies Of Distinction, Inc.

Offered by

Top Ladies Of Distinction, Inc.

About the memberships

Top Ladies Of Distinction, Inc. - DC PWC FY 26/27 Membership Dues

FY 26/27 Ladies Renewal
$220

Valid until March 18, 2027

National Dues- $110

Chapter Dues- $110

Total $220

(Includes $110.00 National dues, $110.00 Chapter dues)


If paid after March 27, 2026, $15 late fee applies.

Membership covers time period July 1, 2026- June 30, 2027 fiscal year

FY 26/27 Lifetime Members Renewal
$165

Valid until March 18, 2027

National Dues- $65

Chapter Dues- $110

Total $175

(Includes $65.00 National dues, $110.00 Chapter dues)


If paid after March 27, 2026, $15 late fee applies.

Membership covers time period July 1, 2026- June 30, 2027 fiscal year

FY 26/27 Top Teens Renewal
$100

Valid until March 18, 2027

National Dues- $7

Chapter Dues- $93

Total $100

(Includes $7.00 - National dues, $93.00)


Membership covers time period July 1, 2026- June 30, 2027 fiscal year


CWAP Assessment
$125

No expiration

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