Top Ladies Of Distinction, Inc.

Hosted by

Top Ladies Of Distinction, Inc.

About this event

Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc. River City Chapter 30th Anniversary Gala

901 E Sonterra Blvd

San Antonio, TX 78258, USA

General admission
$125

All Sales Final. No Refunds.

Full Page Ad (8.5 x 11)
$100

Ads must be emailed in PDF format (8.5 x 11) to [email protected] on or before May 11th, 2026.
All Sales Final. No Refunds.

Half Page Ad (5.5 x 8.5)
$50

Ads must be emailed in PDF format (5.5 x 8.5) to [email protected] on or before May 11th, 2026.

All Sales Final. No Refunds.

Sponsor Table
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes 8 seats and special name placard at the center of the table for recognition.

All Sales Final. No Refunds

Add a donation for Top Ladies Of Distinction, Inc.

$

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