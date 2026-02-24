Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc. River City Chapter 30th Anniversary Gala

Hosted by
About this event
All Sales Final. No Refunds.
Ads must be emailed in PDF format (8.5 x 11) to [email protected] on or before May 11th, 2026.
All Sales Final. No Refunds.
Ads must be emailed in PDF format (5.5 x 8.5) to [email protected] on or before May 11th, 2026.
All Sales Final. No Refunds.
Includes 8 seats and special name placard at the center of the table for recognition.
All Sales Final. No Refunds
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!