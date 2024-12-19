Spring Cypress Chapter Top Ladies of Distinction Inc

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Spring Cypress Chapter Top Ladies of Distinction Inc

About the memberships

MEMBERSHIP: Spring Cypress Chapter Top Ladies of Distinction Inc.

Top Ladies Membership RENEWAL
$250

Valid until April 7, 2027

Top Ladies Membership RENEWAL paid no later than March 1st in an effort to meet the National Office April 1st deadline.

Top Ladies Membership RENEWAL + LATE FEES
$205

Valid until April 7, 2027

TOP Ladies Membership RENEWAL + LATE FEES ($10). As of April 2nd, late fee will be in effect according to our 2025 TLOD Governance for annual membership payments for All Top Ladies.

Top Ladies Membership RENEWAL + REACTIVATION + LATE FEE
$255

Valid until April 7, 2027

* Member Reinstatement Fee $50.00 Between July 1st – March 31st Reinstatement fees are waived for members who have been financially inactive for one TLOD fiscal year or less. * Members who have been financially inactive for more than one TLOD fiscal year shall pay the Reinstatement Fee. As of April 2nd, late fee is in effect for annual membership payments for All Top Ladies ($5)

Top Ladies Membership PROSPECTIVE MEMBER
$600

Valid until April 7, 2027

TOP Ladies Membership PROSPECTIVE MEMBER

Top Ladies Membership LIFE MEMBERSHIP Dues
$155

Valid until April 7, 2027

Top Ladies LIFE MEMBER Annual Dues

Top Ladies Membership RENEWAL BALANCE
$100

Valid until April 7, 2027

Top Ladies Membership RENEWAL paid no later than March 1st in an effort to meet the National Office April 1st deadline.

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