Top Ladies Of Distinction, Inc.'s Crowned with a Purpose Raffle 2026

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Join our 50/50 Raffle for a chance to take home half the pot! The rules are simple: the winner takes home 50% of the total money raised. The more tickets we sell, the bigger the jackpot grows! Best of all, you DO NOT have to be present to win. Get your tickets today and you could be our lucky winner!
Join our 50/50 Raffle for a chance to take home half the pot! The rules are simple: the winner takes home 50% of the total money raised. The more tickets we sell, the bigger the jackpot grows! Best of all, you DO NOT have to be present to win. Get your tickets today and you could be our lucky winner!
Join our 50/50 Raffle for a chance to take home half the pot! The rules are simple: the winner takes home 50% of the total money raised. The more tickets we sell, the bigger the jackpot grows! Best of all, you DO NOT have to be present to win. Get your tickets today and you could be our lucky winner!
Join our 50/50 Raffle for a chance to take home half the pot! The rules are simple: the winner takes home 50% of the total money raised. The more tickets we sell, the bigger the jackpot grows! Best of all, you DO NOT have to be present to win. Get your tickets today and you could be our lucky winner!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!