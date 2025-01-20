Top Ladies Of Distinction Inc's Silent Auction

Treat yourself and loved ones to an elevated Sunday dinner with this beautifully curated basket, perfect for foodies, families, or anyone who loves to gather around the table. This generous package includes: Sunday Dinner Voucher (feeds 6–8) – A professionally prepared meal valued at $350, ideal for a special gathering without the stress. Customized Wooden Cutting Board – A stylish and functional keepsake for your kitchen. Customized Oven Mitt Set & Apron – Cook in comfort and style with personalized kitchen wear. Bottle of Wine with SKC Logo – The perfect pairing for your Sunday meal. Blank Recipe Book – Capture your favorite meals, family recipes, and kitchen experiments. Signature Herb Baked Chicken Seasoning – A house blend that brings Sunday comfort to any day. Bonus Specialty Seasoning Blend – A custom spice mix, ideal for beef pot roast or hearty stews. Whether you’re hosting family or just treating yourself, this basket brings warmth, flavor, and style to your kitchen, donated by Sette's Kitchen & Catering!

Treat yourself and loved ones to an elevated Sunday dinner with this beautifully curated basket, perfect for foodies, families, or anyone who loves to gather around the table. This generous package includes: Sunday Dinner Voucher (feeds 6–8) – A professionally prepared meal valued at $350, ideal for a special gathering without the stress. Customized Wooden Cutting Board – A stylish and functional keepsake for your kitchen. Customized Oven Mitt Set & Apron – Cook in comfort and style with personalized kitchen wear. Bottle of Wine with SKC Logo – The perfect pairing for your Sunday meal. Blank Recipe Book – Capture your favorite meals, family recipes, and kitchen experiments. Signature Herb Baked Chicken Seasoning – A house blend that brings Sunday comfort to any day. Bonus Specialty Seasoning Blend – A custom spice mix, ideal for beef pot roast or hearty stews. Whether you’re hosting family or just treating yourself, this basket brings warmth, flavor, and style to your kitchen, donated by Sette's Kitchen & Catering!

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