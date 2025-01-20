Top Ladies Of Distinction Inc's Silent Auction

Slip into serenity with this curated collection of luxurious spa must haves designed to elevate your self care routine. From elegant floral notes to skin smoothing treatments, this basket brings the spa experience home-because relaxation should never be ordinary! This basket includes Crabtree & Evelyn Wisteria shower gel, nourishing body lotion, bubble bath, shimmer body oil, spongeable body wash, exfoliation wash cloth, and a fine mist spray bottle. Donated by Lady Valerie Jones!
Slip into serenity with this curated collection of luxurious spa must haves designed to elevate your self care routine. From elegant floral notes to skin smoothing treatments, this basket brings the spa experience home-because relaxation should never be ordinary! This basket includes Crabtree & Evelyn Wisteria shower gel, nourishing body lotion, bubble bath, shimmer body oil, spongeable body wash, exfoliation wash cloth, and a fine mist spray bottle. Donated by Lady Valerie Jones!
Relax & Rejuvenate
$100
Starting bid
Indulge in tranquility with our luxurious Relax & Rejuvenate Spa Basket - the perfect escape from the everyday churn and burn. This beautifully arranged collection contains bath and body products, including bath bombs, collagen masks, body butter, body scrub, exfoliation gloves, nourishing body lotion and much more! Donated by Lady Lano Johnson!
Indulge in tranquility with our luxurious Relax & Rejuvenate Spa Basket - the perfect escape from the everyday churn and burn. This beautifully arranged collection contains bath and body products, including bath bombs, collagen masks, body butter, body scrub, exfoliation gloves, nourishing body lotion and much more! Donated by Lady Lano Johnson!
Teens: Good Vibes Only
$100
Starting bid
Bring the energy, style, and sunshine wherever you go - with this bundle packed with the summer essentials! Whether you’re hitting the beach, hanging with friends, or just living your best life. This basket has you covered with a Cheesecake Factory gift card, two tumblers, beach volleyball, pickle ball set, Madden crossbody bag, scented candle, a hat, and assorted pens. All the essentials for a summer day full of good vibes, donated by Lady Georgia Bouie!
Bring the energy, style, and sunshine wherever you go - with this bundle packed with the summer essentials! Whether you’re hitting the beach, hanging with friends, or just living your best life. This basket has you covered with a Cheesecake Factory gift card, two tumblers, beach volleyball, pickle ball set, Madden crossbody bag, scented candle, a hat, and assorted pens. All the essentials for a summer day full of good vibes, donated by Lady Georgia Bouie!
A Taste of Italy
$100
Starting bid
Take your taste buds on a trip to Italy! This beautifully curated basket, nestled in an enamel coated premium colander, features authentic Italian pantry staples from Mantova and deliciously crisp Cubetti wafers for a sweet finish. This is perfect for a cozy pasta night or enjoying a quiet espresso break! This gourmet collection brings the charm and flavor of Italy to your kitchen, donated by Triple J Security Services!
Take your taste buds on a trip to Italy! This beautifully curated basket, nestled in an enamel coated premium colander, features authentic Italian pantry staples from Mantova and deliciously crisp Cubetti wafers for a sweet finish. This is perfect for a cozy pasta night or enjoying a quiet espresso break! This gourmet collection brings the charm and flavor of Italy to your kitchen, donated by Triple J Security Services!
Beach Bliss Basket
$100
Starting bid
Soak up the sun in style with this ultimate beach day bundle! This thoughtfully arranged basket includes everything you need for a relaxing seaside escape:
Beach Hat: To keep you cool and looking great.
Wine: A bottle of fine wine to sip while watching the waves.
Books: Hand-picked beach reads perfect for lounging under the sun.
Treats: Delicious snacks to satisfy your cravings as you unwind.
Whether you're headed to the shore or just dreaming of it, this basket brings the beach vibes to you! Donated by the Literacy Committee!
Soak up the sun in style with this ultimate beach day bundle! This thoughtfully arranged basket includes everything you need for a relaxing seaside escape:
Beach Hat: To keep you cool and looking great.
Wine: A bottle of fine wine to sip while watching the waves.
Books: Hand-picked beach reads perfect for lounging under the sun.
Treats: Delicious snacks to satisfy your cravings as you unwind.
Whether you're headed to the shore or just dreaming of it, this basket brings the beach vibes to you! Donated by the Literacy Committee!
Sunday Supper with Sette's Kitchen
$175
Starting bid
Treat yourself and loved ones to an elevated Sunday dinner with this beautifully curated basket, perfect for foodies, families, or anyone who loves to gather around the table. This generous package includes:
Sunday Dinner Voucher (feeds 6–8) – A professionally prepared meal valued at $350, ideal for a special gathering without the stress.
Customized Wooden Cutting Board – A stylish and functional keepsake for your kitchen.
Customized Oven Mitt Set & Apron – Cook in comfort and style with personalized kitchen wear.
Bottle of Wine with SKC Logo – The perfect pairing for your Sunday meal.
Blank Recipe Book – Capture your favorite meals, family recipes, and kitchen experiments.
Signature Herb Baked Chicken Seasoning – A house blend that brings Sunday comfort to any day.
Bonus Specialty Seasoning Blend – A custom spice mix, ideal for beef pot roast or hearty stews.
Whether you’re hosting family or just treating yourself, this basket brings warmth, flavor, and style to your kitchen, donated by Sette's Kitchen & Catering!
Treat yourself and loved ones to an elevated Sunday dinner with this beautifully curated basket, perfect for foodies, families, or anyone who loves to gather around the table. This generous package includes:
Sunday Dinner Voucher (feeds 6–8) – A professionally prepared meal valued at $350, ideal for a special gathering without the stress.
Customized Wooden Cutting Board – A stylish and functional keepsake for your kitchen.
Customized Oven Mitt Set & Apron – Cook in comfort and style with personalized kitchen wear.
Bottle of Wine with SKC Logo – The perfect pairing for your Sunday meal.
Blank Recipe Book – Capture your favorite meals, family recipes, and kitchen experiments.
Signature Herb Baked Chicken Seasoning – A house blend that brings Sunday comfort to any day.
Bonus Specialty Seasoning Blend – A custom spice mix, ideal for beef pot roast or hearty stews.
Whether you’re hosting family or just treating yourself, this basket brings warmth, flavor, and style to your kitchen, donated by Sette's Kitchen & Catering!
Shake, Sip, & Repeat: Bartesian Accessory Basket
$100
Starting bid
Get ready to become the life of the party! This Bartesian themed basket has everything you need to craft bar quality cocktails in the comfort of your home - with ZERO hassle! Featuring a variety of Bartesian cocktail pods, tumblers, and mixers, it's the perfect pairing for your favorite spirits! Donated by Lady Denise Walker!
Shake, Sip, & Repeat - to enjoy the moment!
Get ready to become the life of the party! This Bartesian themed basket has everything you need to craft bar quality cocktails in the comfort of your home - with ZERO hassle! Featuring a variety of Bartesian cocktail pods, tumblers, and mixers, it's the perfect pairing for your favorite spirits! Donated by Lady Denise Walker!
Shake, Sip, & Repeat - to enjoy the moment!
Fitness Jumpstart: Fuel, Focus, & Finish!
$100
Starting bid
Jumpstart your goals and crush your fitness routine with this powerhouse basket packed with essential supplements to fuel your workouts, build lean muscle, and boost recovery. If you are a seasoned athlete or just getting started, this bundle has the tools to help you train smart and recover stronger, donated by Lady Carmen Wilson! Let's go!
Jumpstart your goals and crush your fitness routine with this powerhouse basket packed with essential supplements to fuel your workouts, build lean muscle, and boost recovery. If you are a seasoned athlete or just getting started, this bundle has the tools to help you train smart and recover stronger, donated by Lady Carmen Wilson! Let's go!
Face Card Never Declines
$100
Starting bid
Glow like you mean it! This skincare basket is packed with all the essentials to keep your face flawless and fresh—from lip exfoliation and hydrating masks to eye de-puffers and spot patches for those surprise breakouts. Prepping for a night out or just maintaining your skincare routine -- this basket ensures your face card stays undefeated! Donated by Lady Carmen Wilson!
Glow like you mean it! This skincare basket is packed with all the essentials to keep your face flawless and fresh—from lip exfoliation and hydrating masks to eye de-puffers and spot patches for those surprise breakouts. Prepping for a night out or just maintaining your skincare routine -- this basket ensures your face card stays undefeated! Donated by Lady Carmen Wilson!
Crowned in Confidence
$140
Starting bid
This curated basket is a celebration of beauty, care, and confidence. It features CoCoBella Natural’s complete line of hair care essentials—Shampoo, Conditioner, Styling Crème, and Hair Elixir—paired with the everyday crown companions you didn’t know you needed, including a detangling brush, shampoo brush, 360° misting spray bottle, and a satin hair bonnet to protect your crown. To uplift the spirit as well as the strands, the basket also includes three affirmation tee shirts designed to inspire from the inside out. A beautiful gift for anyone ready to nurture their hair and uplift their spirit, donated by CoCoBella Natural!
This curated basket is a celebration of beauty, care, and confidence. It features CoCoBella Natural’s complete line of hair care essentials—Shampoo, Conditioner, Styling Crème, and Hair Elixir—paired with the everyday crown companions you didn’t know you needed, including a detangling brush, shampoo brush, 360° misting spray bottle, and a satin hair bonnet to protect your crown. To uplift the spirit as well as the strands, the basket also includes three affirmation tee shirts designed to inspire from the inside out. A beautiful gift for anyone ready to nurture their hair and uplift their spirit, donated by CoCoBella Natural!
It's Raining Money!!
$100
Starting bid
This basket includes two ponchos and two umbrellas to prepare you for a downpour of luck—$60 worth of one dollar scratch offs, just waiting to make it rain! Whether you're chasing the jackpot or enjoying the thrill of the scratch, this basket is pure fun, pure chance, and all good vibes - donated by Lady Aseba Green!
This basket includes two ponchos and two umbrellas to prepare you for a downpour of luck—$60 worth of one dollar scratch offs, just waiting to make it rain! Whether you're chasing the jackpot or enjoying the thrill of the scratch, this basket is pure fun, pure chance, and all good vibes - donated by Lady Aseba Green!
It's Whiskey Business
$100
Starting bid
Here’s to Dad! 🥃
Celebrate Father's Day with bold flavor and refined taste. This whiskey-lover's basket features a bottle of basil Hayden Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, stylish glassware with whiskey marble stones, whiskey glass holder, and a cigar astray to toast the man who does it all. It's the perfect way to say cheers to Dad, donated by Lady Aseba Green!
Here’s to Dad! 🥃
Celebrate Father's Day with bold flavor and refined taste. This whiskey-lover's basket features a bottle of basil Hayden Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, stylish glassware with whiskey marble stones, whiskey glass holder, and a cigar astray to toast the man who does it all. It's the perfect way to say cheers to Dad, donated by Lady Aseba Green!
The Gentleman's Pour
$115
Starting bid
Sophisticated sipping meets classic cool with this refined bourbon basket! What's inside: Woodford Reserve, old-fashioned cocktail mixer, astray and humidor, and a smoker drink kit!
Cheers to craftsmanship, tradition, and timeless taste, donated by Lady Aseba Green!
Sophisticated sipping meets classic cool with this refined bourbon basket! What's inside: Woodford Reserve, old-fashioned cocktail mixer, astray and humidor, and a smoker drink kit!
Cheers to craftsmanship, tradition, and timeless taste, donated by Lady Aseba Green!
Unwind & Uncork: Wine Lover's Gift Basket
$100
Starting bid
Elevate your evenings with this luxurious wine-themed gift basket—perfect for a romantic night in or a relaxing solo escape. This carefully selected collection includes:
Fine wine
A cozy, elegant wine blanket
Stylish wine glasses for the perfect pour
A calming lavender & chamomile-scented candle
Decorative and functional wine stoppers
A charming wine glass topper
A classic wine decanter to enhance aroma and flavor
Delicate rose petals to set the mood
Packed with style and pride, this basket was generously donated by the Brothers of Omega Psi Phi!
Elevate your evenings with this luxurious wine-themed gift basket—perfect for a romantic night in or a relaxing solo escape. This carefully selected collection includes:
Fine wine
A cozy, elegant wine blanket
Stylish wine glasses for the perfect pour
A calming lavender & chamomile-scented candle
Decorative and functional wine stoppers
A charming wine glass topper
A classic wine decanter to enhance aroma and flavor
Delicate rose petals to set the mood
Packed with style and pride, this basket was generously donated by the Brothers of Omega Psi Phi!
Sip & Soak Luxury Wine Basket
$100
Starting bid
Indulge in an evening of relaxation with this thoughtfully curated gift basket designed for ultimate self-care and celebration. This elegant set includes:
A premium bottles of wine
A soft and stylish wine towel
A sleek electric wine opener
A durable, insulated wine tumbler
A chill stick to keep your wine perfectly cool
A fun and functional wine glass topper
Luxurious bath bombs for a spa-like soak
Soothing handmade lavender soap
Perfect for unwinding after a long day or hosting a cozy night in. Treat yourself—or someone special—to the finer things in life.
Donated by the Brothers of Omega Psi Phi!
Indulge in an evening of relaxation with this thoughtfully curated gift basket designed for ultimate self-care and celebration. This elegant set includes:
A premium bottles of wine
A soft and stylish wine towel
A sleek electric wine opener
A durable, insulated wine tumbler
A chill stick to keep your wine perfectly cool
A fun and functional wine glass topper
Luxurious bath bombs for a spa-like soak
Soothing handmade lavender soap
Perfect for unwinding after a long day or hosting a cozy night in. Treat yourself—or someone special—to the finer things in life.
Donated by the Brothers of Omega Psi Phi!
Luxury Fragrance & Pampering Gift Set
$100
Starting bid
This gorgeous basket is perfect for relaxing or romantic indulgence! This basket includes:
Daisy Dream by Marc Jacobs - A fresh, feminine fragrance accompanied by the matching body lotion.
Wonderlust by Michael Kors - A luxurious, warm floral scent with almond milk, dianthus, and sandalwood.
Michael Kors Collection - This coordinated fragrance set adds variety and luxury to your collection.
Bridgerton-Inspired Scented Candle - Elegant and romantic, this Bath & Body Works candle evokes the charm and grace of the Regency era.
Soft Bath Loofah - Luxuriate, Lather & Exfoliate to maintain your glow!
Treat yourself or someone special to fragrant bliss, donated by Lady Denise Walker!
This gorgeous basket is perfect for relaxing or romantic indulgence! This basket includes:
Daisy Dream by Marc Jacobs - A fresh, feminine fragrance accompanied by the matching body lotion.
Wonderlust by Michael Kors - A luxurious, warm floral scent with almond milk, dianthus, and sandalwood.
Michael Kors Collection - This coordinated fragrance set adds variety and luxury to your collection.
Bridgerton-Inspired Scented Candle - Elegant and romantic, this Bath & Body Works candle evokes the charm and grace of the Regency era.
Soft Bath Loofah - Luxuriate, Lather & Exfoliate to maintain your glow!
Treat yourself or someone special to fragrant bliss, donated by Lady Denise Walker!
Rimmed & Ready: Your Cocktail Hour Upgrade
$100
Starting bid
Indulge in the art of cocktail craftsmanship with this sophisticated gift basket, ready to elevate any home bar. Designed to complement the Bartesian cocktail system—or delight any mixology enthusiast—this luxurious collection blends premium spirits with refined accessories for a truly memorable experience.
This basket includes:
Tito’s Handmade Vodka – Exceptionally smooth, gluten-free, and award-winning
Appleton Estate Signature Rum – Aged Jamaican rum with rich, nuanced character
✨ Gold Cocktail Rimmer – Adds an elegant sparkle and dramatic flair to any glass
Tamarind Salt Rim – A gourmet fusion of tangy, sweet, and spicy sophistication
Stainless Steel Cocktail Shaker – Sleek, professional-grade for flawless presentation
Cheers to unforgettable cocktails & even better company! Donated by Lady Denise Walker!
Indulge in the art of cocktail craftsmanship with this sophisticated gift basket, ready to elevate any home bar. Designed to complement the Bartesian cocktail system—or delight any mixology enthusiast—this luxurious collection blends premium spirits with refined accessories for a truly memorable experience.
This basket includes:
Tito’s Handmade Vodka – Exceptionally smooth, gluten-free, and award-winning
Appleton Estate Signature Rum – Aged Jamaican rum with rich, nuanced character
✨ Gold Cocktail Rimmer – Adds an elegant sparkle and dramatic flair to any glass
Tamarind Salt Rim – A gourmet fusion of tangy, sweet, and spicy sophistication
Stainless Steel Cocktail Shaker – Sleek, professional-grade for flawless presentation
Cheers to unforgettable cocktails & even better company! Donated by Lady Denise Walker!
An Evening With Porgy & Bess
$300
Starting bid
Experience the timeless magic of one of America’s most beloved operas! This exclusive package includes orchestra-level seating for Porgy and Bess, offering an unforgettable night of music, drama, and cultural legacy.
Set in the Charleston tenements of Catfish Row and featuring George Gershwin’s iconic score—including classics like “Summertime,” “It Ain’t Necessarily So,” and “I Loves You, Porgy”—this performance is a masterful blend of jazz, blues, and classical opera.
Generously donated by Lady Sharron Jackson, Lady April Jackson, and Lord Louis Jackson!
Experience the timeless magic of one of America’s most beloved operas! This exclusive package includes orchestra-level seating for Porgy and Bess, offering an unforgettable night of music, drama, and cultural legacy.
Set in the Charleston tenements of Catfish Row and featuring George Gershwin’s iconic score—including classics like “Summertime,” “It Ain’t Necessarily So,” and “I Loves You, Porgy”—this performance is a masterful blend of jazz, blues, and classical opera.
Generously donated by Lady Sharron Jackson, Lady April Jackson, and Lord Louis Jackson!
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