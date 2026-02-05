Top Billing Entertainment Performance Academy

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Top Billing Entertainment Performance Academy

About this event

Top of the Tops End of the Year Awards Ceremony

4640 Maine Ave. Baldwin Park

CA 91706, USA

Economy Admission
$21

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Value Admission
$26

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Standard Admission
$31

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Premium Admission
$36

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Premier Admission
$41

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