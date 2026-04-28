Top Teens of America Gotham Chapter Mother's Day Coach Bag Raffle

Hosted by
About this raffle
Why settle for one when you can double the luxury? 👜✨
With just one raffle ticket, you’re in the running to win two authentic Coach bags—because we believe good style should always come in pairs.
It’s the ultimate buy one, win two moment… no coupon required. 😉
Why play it safe when you can play it cute? 😉
Grab 3 raffle tickets and triple your chances to win two authentic Coach bags—because the only thing better than great odds is great style. 👜✨
More tickets, more chances, more reasons to start clearing space in your closet now.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!