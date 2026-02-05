Topanga Pal Charity Poker Tournament - Saturday 9/19/2026 @ 4:30 PM

6 Players, Dinner for 6, Plus 12 Drink Tickets. Promote your brand in style with a $2500 sponsorship! Your image will be prominently displayed on a single poker table , ensuring high visibility through out the event. This premium placement offers excellent exposure to all players and guest, making it a great opportunity to showcase your business or brand. Secure your spot today and leave a lasting impression, plus Logo on Backdrop, recognition during event, Logo on Sign and Plaque.