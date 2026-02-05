Topanga Pal Charity Poker Tournament - Saturday 9/19/2026 @ 4:30 PM

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About this event
Dinner for one , Plus 1 Drink Ticket (Does Not Play In Tournament)
1 Player / Dinner for 1, Plus 2 Drink Tickets.
3 Players / Dinner For 3, Plus 6 Drink Tickets And Logo On Photo Backdrop
4 Players / Dinner For 4, Plus 8 Drink Tickets, Logo on Photo Backdrop, Logo On Sign, Recognition During Event And Plaque.
6 Players, Dinner for 6, Plus 12 Drink Tickets. Promote your brand in style with a $2500 sponsorship! Your image will be prominently displayed on a single poker table , ensuring high visibility through out the event. This premium placement offers excellent exposure to all players and guest, making it a great opportunity to showcase your business or brand. Secure your spot today and leave a lasting impression, plus Logo on Backdrop, recognition during event, Logo on Sign and Plaque.
10 Players, Dinner for 10, Plus 20 Drink Tickets. Tour of the Police Station (for up to 6 guests), Force Options Simulator Session (up to 6 guests). Branding on 2 poker tables for maximum exposure throughout the event. Logo on Backdrop,and Signage, Dedicated Social Media Spotlight (pre-event & post-event posts across LAPD Topanga Div & Topanga PAL Social Media Platforms), Acknowledgment by the MC during opening, mid-event, and closing, Exclusive Meet & Greet/Photo Opportunity with LAPD leadership & PAL Board, Large LAPD Sponsor Plaque Presentation on stage for display at your company office.
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