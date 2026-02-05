Hosted by

Topanga Police Youth Board Inc

About this event

Topanga Pal Charity Poker Tournament - Saturday 9/19/2026 @ 4:30 PM

8411 Fallbrook Ave

West Hills, CA 91304, USA

Non- players
$75

Dinner for one , Plus 1 Drink Ticket (Does Not Play In Tournament)

Single Buy - IN
$150

1 Player / Dinner for 1, Plus 2 Drink Tickets.

3 Of A Kind Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

3 Players / Dinner For 3, Plus 6 Drink Tickets And Logo On Photo Backdrop

4 Of A Kind Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 Players / Dinner For 4, Plus 8 Drink Tickets, Logo on Photo Backdrop, Logo On Sign, Recognition During Event And Plaque.

Sponsorship Logo on Poker Table
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

6 Players, Dinner for 6, Plus 12 Drink Tickets. Promote your brand in style with a $2500 sponsorship! Your image will be prominently displayed on a single poker table , ensuring high visibility through out the event. This premium placement offers excellent exposure to all players and guest, making it a great opportunity to showcase your business or brand. Secure your spot today and leave a lasting impression, plus Logo on Backdrop, recognition during event, Logo on Sign and Plaque.

Corporate Sponsor Package
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

10 Players, Dinner for 10, Plus 20 Drink Tickets. Tour of the Police Station (for up to 6 guests), Force Options Simulator Session (up to 6 guests). Branding on 2 poker tables for maximum exposure throughout the event. Logo on Backdrop,and Signage, Dedicated Social Media Spotlight (pre-event & post-event posts across LAPD Topanga Div & Topanga PAL Social Media Platforms), Acknowledgment by the MC during opening, mid-event, and closing, Exclusive Meet & Greet/Photo Opportunity with LAPD leadership & PAL Board, Large LAPD Sponsor Plaque Presentation on stage for display at your company office.

Add a donation for Topanga Police Youth Board Inc

$

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