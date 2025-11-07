Topeka Center for Peace and Justice's Holiday Shop

Add a touch of sophistication to your space with this stunning home

décor bundle.

This set includes:

 two large black metal wall sconces—perfect for framing a

fireplace, accent table, hallway, or entryway

 two unique, coordinating black/brown mottled decorative

pitchers (large and medium) that bring balance and charm to any

room.

The sconces feature a sleek, modern design with subtle scrollwork,

while the vases offer a timeless silhouette ideal for displaying dried

florals or standing alone as statement pieces. Whether you're

refreshing your living room or curating a cozy reading nook, this set is sure to elevate your interior style.