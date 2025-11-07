Topeka Center for Peace and Justice's Holiday Shop

Topeka Center for Peace and Justice

Baby Basket
$35

Welcome a little one with this adorable hand-crocheted set, filled with love, from an anonymous donor who creates these lovely pieces as her way of thanking God for this blessing. This sweet set includes a yellow crochet baby blanket, a receiving blanket, a hat with a pompon, and a memento to honor the birth of this precious child, featuring a hand or footprint.

Hilton Hotel Stay & Bottle of Wine
$150

Treat yourself (or gift it!) to a relaxing one-night escape at the Hilton Garden Inn Topeka, paired with a bottle of wine to toast the evening. Perfect for a quick staycation, visiting guests, or a celebratory night out.

Package Includes

  • One (1) Complimentary Night Stay at Hilton Garden Inn Topeka – standard room, based on availability
  • Bottle of wine (fun “Love the Wine You’re With” presentation holder included)

Fine Print

  • Must be 21+ to receive alcohol.
  • Hotel stay is based on availabilityadvance reservation required.
  • Certificate has no cash value and is non-transferable; blackout dates may apply.
  • Alcohol cannot be shipped—local pickup only (or wine may be removed/substituted if shipping is needed).

Perfect For: anniversaries, birthdays, staycations, or welcoming out-of-town guests.

Elegant Black Metal Wall Sconces & Decorative Vases Set
$75

Add a touch of sophistication to your space with this stunning home
décor bundle.

This set includes:
 two large black metal wall sconces—perfect for framing a
fireplace, accent table, hallway, or entryway
 two unique, coordinating black/brown mottled decorative
pitchers (large and medium) that bring balance and charm to any
room.

The sconces feature a sleek, modern design with subtle scrollwork,
while the vases offer a timeless silhouette ideal for displaying dried
florals or standing alone as statement pieces. Whether you're
refreshing your living room or curating a cozy reading nook, this set is sure to elevate your interior style.

$50

This museum archival giclee art print will bring spiritual grace into your home. This piece captures the serene presence and sacred symbolism of the Theotokis, rendered with depth, warmth, and masterful detail.

The painting reflects a reverence for inner strength and tenderness: the feminine as a vessel of the divine.

