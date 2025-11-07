Topeka Center for Peace and Justice's Holiday Shop

Offered by
Welcome a little one with this adorable hand-crocheted set, filled with love, from an anonymous donor who creates these lovely pieces as her way of thanking God for this blessing. This sweet set includes a yellow crochet baby blanket, a receiving blanket, a hat with a pompon, and a memento to honor the birth of this precious child, featuring a hand or footprint.
Treat yourself (or gift it!) to a relaxing one-night escape at the Hilton Garden Inn Topeka, paired with a bottle of wine to toast the evening. Perfect for a quick staycation, visiting guests, or a celebratory night out.
Package Includes
Fine Print
Perfect For: anniversaries, birthdays, staycations, or welcoming out-of-town guests.
Add a touch of sophistication to your space with this stunning home
décor bundle.
This set includes:
two large black metal wall sconces—perfect for framing a
fireplace, accent table, hallway, or entryway
two unique, coordinating black/brown mottled decorative
pitchers (large and medium) that bring balance and charm to any
room.
The sconces feature a sleek, modern design with subtle scrollwork,
while the vases offer a timeless silhouette ideal for displaying dried
florals or standing alone as statement pieces. Whether you're
refreshing your living room or curating a cozy reading nook, this set is sure to elevate your interior style.
This museum archival giclee art print will bring spiritual grace into your home. This piece captures the serene presence and sacred symbolism of the Theotokis, rendered with depth, warmth, and masterful detail.
The painting reflects a reverence for inner strength and tenderness: the feminine as a vessel of the divine.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!