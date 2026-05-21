FORE THE FUTURE Silent Auction Supporting the TPS Foundation

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Starting bid
Exclusive use of owner's 1-bedroom ocean view apartment or 2-bedroom gated garden view house in Vieques, Puerto Rico for a 7-night stay - valued at $2100, AND a bioluminescent kayak tour for two - valued at $100, AND a Tradewinds Restaurant lobster dinner for two - valued at $200, and a Bogg style beach bag with 2 beach towels - valued at $100, PLUS the use of the owners' boogie boards, beach chairs, umbrella, beach cooler, etc. To be used between now and November 15, 2026. Non transferable without permission of donor. Donated by Red Adventures Unlimited, Inc. and E. Lou Bjorgaard Probasco. Total value - $2500.
Starting bid
Gift Certificate for Two at Luis' Place, 435 S Kansas Ave, Topeka, Kansas PLUS two bottles of wine. Dinner is a 4-course meal. Alcoholic beverages and gratuity are not included. Reservations are required. Valid only on Friday evenings. Certificate valid through June 4, 2027. Donated by Luis Guillen. Total value - $200.
Starting bid
Rainbow Ice will provide their "shave ice and lemonade" truck for up to 50 people in the Topeka and Lawrence area for your special event. Donated by Rainbow Ice. Total value - $350.
Starting bid
An iconic Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, Silver Oak is known for its rich fruit character, silky structure, and long finish. A timeless wine perfect for sharing, celebrating, and savoring. Donated by John Minnick. Total value - $300.
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