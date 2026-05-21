FORE THE FUTURE Silent Auction Supporting the TPS Foundation

Exclusive use of owner's 1-bedroom ocean view apartment or 2-bedroom gated garden view house in Vieques, Puerto Rico for a 7-night stay - valued at $2100, AND a bioluminescent kayak tour for two - valued at $100, AND a Tradewinds Restaurant lobster dinner for two - valued at $200, and a Bogg style beach bag with 2 beach towels - valued at $100, PLUS the use of the owners' boogie boards, beach chairs, umbrella, beach cooler, etc. To be used between now and November 15, 2026. Non transferable without permission of donor. Donated by Red Adventures Unlimited, Inc. and E. Lou Bjorgaard Probasco. Total value - $2500.