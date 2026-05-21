Topeka Public Schools Foundation
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Hosted by

Topeka Public Schools Foundation

About this event

Sales closed

FORE THE FUTURE Silent Auction Supporting the TPS Foundation

Pick-up location

624 SW 24th St, Topeka, KS 66611, USA

Caribbean Vacation in Paradise item
Caribbean Vacation in Paradise
$1,000

Starting bid

Exclusive use of owner's 1-bedroom ocean view apartment or 2-bedroom gated garden view house in Vieques, Puerto Rico for a 7-night stay - valued at $2100, AND a bioluminescent kayak tour for two - valued at $100, AND a Tradewinds Restaurant lobster dinner for two - valued at $200, and a Bogg style beach bag with 2 beach towels - valued at $100, PLUS the use of the owners' boogie boards, beach chairs, umbrella, beach cooler, etc. To be used between now and November 15, 2026. Non transferable without permission of donor. Donated by Red Adventures Unlimited, Inc. and E. Lou Bjorgaard Probasco. Total value - $2500.

Luis' Place Gift Certificate for Two + Two Bottles of Wine item
Luis' Place Gift Certificate for Two + Two Bottles of Wine
$100

Starting bid

Gift Certificate for Two at Luis' Place, 435 S Kansas Ave, Topeka, Kansas PLUS two bottles of wine. Dinner is a 4-course meal. Alcoholic beverages and gratuity are not included. Reservations are required. Valid only on Friday evenings. Certificate valid through June 4, 2027. Donated by Luis Guillen. Total value - $200.


"Shaved Ice" Truck item
"Shaved Ice" Truck
$100

Starting bid

Rainbow Ice will provide their "shave ice and lemonade" truck for up to 50 people in the Topeka and Lawrence area for your special event. Donated by Rainbow Ice. Total value - $350.

Silver Oak 2015 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon item
Silver Oak 2015 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon
$100

Starting bid

An iconic Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, Silver Oak is known for its rich fruit character, silky structure, and long finish. A timeless wine perfect for sharing, celebrating, and savoring. Donated by John Minnick. Total value - $300.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!