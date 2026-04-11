Topeka Roundup Club's Memberships

Offered by
Valid until May 19, 2027
For an adult at least 18 years of age without custody of minor children.
All Membership Applications must be approved by the Board at our meetings held the 2nd Wednesday of each month.
Valid until May 19, 2027
For family members living at the same residence including children up to age 18 and children to age 24 if enrolled in college or an educational program.
All Membership Applications must be approved by the Board at our meetings held the 2nd Wednesday of each month.
Valid until May 19, 2027
For an adult who is at least 60 years old or a disabled person.
All Membership Applications must be approved by the Board at our meetings held the 2nd Wednesday of each month.
Valid until May 19, 2027
A non-riding membership - perfect for those wanting to enjoy the social activities at the Club.
All Membership Applications must be approved by the Board at our meetings held the 2nd Wednesday of each month.
$
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