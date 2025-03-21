TopGolf 2025 Corporate Sponsors

Special recognition at the Topgolf event and inclusion on GateWay Second Chance website, social media, and the opportunity to share marketing resources with attendees.
Two bays for six people per bay including meals and three hours of golf.
Special recognition at the Topgolf event and inclusion on GateWay Second Chance website, social media, and the opportunity to share marketing resources with attendees.
Two bays for six people per bay including meals and three hours of golf.
Platinum Sponsorship
$2,000
Special recognition at the Topgolf event and inclusion on GateWay Second Chance website, social media, and the opportunity to share marketing resources with attendees.
One bay for six including meals and three hours of golf.
Special recognition at the Topgolf event and inclusion on GateWay Second Chance website, social media, and the opportunity to share marketing resources with attendees.
One bay for six including meals and three hours of golf.
Gold Sponsorship
$1,000
Special recognition at the Topgolf event and inclusion on GateWay Second Chance website, social media, and the opportunity to share marketing resources with attendees.
Including meals for six attendees. This does not include golf.
Special recognition at the Topgolf event and inclusion on GateWay Second Chance website, social media, and the opportunity to share marketing resources with attendees.
Including meals for six attendees. This does not include golf.
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