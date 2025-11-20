TopGolf Family FUNdraiser

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About this event
This purchase will reserve a full bay for 6 attendees.
ALL guests 3 years or older must purchase a ticket regardless of whether they plan to golf.
ALL guests 3 years or older must purchase a ticket regardless of whether they plan to golf.
6 guests per bay. Parties of less than 6 will be paired with other attendees. We are unable to accommodate requests to be next to another group, so if that is desired, please purchase under one order.
What's more fun than seeing a teacher out living their real life!? Sponsor a Teacher or Employee at Tarwater to attend this event!
Message us via email at [email protected] with your receipt and let us know who you'd like to invite! We'll follow up with your guest and invite them to attend.
If the event has reached capacity, you can join the waitlist to be contacted if a group cancels!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!