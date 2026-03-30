Topgolf Fundraiser 2026

Take your game to the next level by joining our exclusive tournament for a chance to win a fabulous prize! Enjoy a structured competition with a live leaderboard, tournament-style scoring, and guidance from a golf pro and tournament ambassadors.
Take your game to the next level by joining our exclusive tournament for a chance to win a fabulous prize! Enjoy a structured competition with a live leaderboard, tournament-style scoring, and guidance from a golf pro and tournament ambassadors.
General Admission
$100
Add a donation for Barn Stars Animal Rescue
$
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