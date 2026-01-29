TopGolf Fundraiser with Rotary Club of Carrollwood

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About this event
Includes lunch, 3 hours of Top Golf play, and two drink tickets.
Includes lunch, 3 hours of Top Golf play, and two drink tickets per player.
Includes lunch, 3 hours of Top Golf play, and two drink tickets per player.
Includes a private bay, lunch, 3 hours of Top Golf play, and two drink tickets per player
Includes lunch and access to the event as a spectator (no drink tickets included).
The Title Sponsor will welcome guests during event remarks, enjoy a reserved lunch table, receive prominent verbal recognition, and have the highest ratio of logo placement on party room and player bay screens. The company logo will also be featured on the Rotary Club website for three months, included in a post-event thank you email, and highlighted in pre-event Facebook and email promotions. This package includes a private bay for six players with lunch and the opportunity to contribute marketing materials and swag to event gift bags.
VIP Platinum Sponsors will have signage at a reserved lunch table and in a private bay, receive verbal recognition during the event, and have their logo displayed on party room screens. The company will also receive one month of logo placement on the Rotary Club website and promotion through one Facebook post and one event email. Includes a private bay for six players with lunch and the option to contribute to gift bags.
The Drink Sponsor will receive logo placement on event signage, party room screens, and signage at the bar. They will be acknowledged in event announcements and will provide two beer or wine drink tickets for each participant. Includes a private bay for six players with lunch and the option to contribute to gift bags.
VIP Gold Sponsors will receive signage in a private bay, logo placement on the party room screen, and inclusion in one Facebook post and one email. This package includes lunch and a private bay for six players and the opportunity to contribute items to gift bags.
The Trophy Sponsor will receive recognition on the party room screen and in verbal announcements during the event. Their logo will also appear on signage near the trophy display. This sponsorship does not include golf participation but does include the
opportunity to contribute items to event gift bags.
‘Hole’ Sponsors will have their logo displayed on the party room screen during the event, be listed in the event program and thank you email, and may include marketing materials or promotional swag in the event gift bags.
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