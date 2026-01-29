TopGolf Fundraiser with Rotary Club of Carrollwood

The Title Sponsor will welcome guests during event remarks, enjoy a reserved lunch table, receive prominent verbal recognition, and have the highest ratio of logo placement on party room and player bay screens. The company logo will also be featured on the Rotary Club website for three months, included in a post-event thank you email, and highlighted in pre-event Facebook and email promotions. This package includes a private bay for six players with lunch and the opportunity to contribute marketing materials and swag to event gift bags.