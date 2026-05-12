TOPGOLF SPIRIT KNIGHT SPONSORSHIP

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Knights of Columbus Spirit knight! Mark your calendars for September 16th! Join St. Mary’s K of C at Topgolf for a night of fun and fundraising. Stay tuned for registration details and pricing. Let’s make a difference together—one swing at a time!
This sponsorship level includes one set of tickets, purchase additional tickets at a discounted logo on the TVs located in all 16 Topgolf bays. The logo will rotate in with those of other sponsors, ensuring your brand visibility throughout the event for all attendees.
This sponsorship level includes the ability to purchase additional tickets at a discounted rate. As a thank you, your logo will be prominently displayed on a table tent located near the food service area, ensuring visibility to all event attendees.
This sponsorship level includes a thoughtful thank you gift and prominent display of your logo on a table tent located at the bar area, ensuring your brand visibility to all event attendees enjoying drinks and socializing.
This sponsorship level includes prominent event signage designed to publicly display our sincere appreciation for your generous support, along with a heartfelt "Thank You" message to acknowledge your contribution and make it known to all attendees.
Discover details regarding potential ticket discounts available for this event and how to take advantage of them.
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