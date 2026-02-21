Campo Verde Orchestra Boosters

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Campo Verde Orchestra Boosters

About this event

Sales closed

TopGolf Spirit Night

1689 S Santan Village Pkwy

Gilbert, AZ 85295, USA

Add a donation for Campo Verde Orchestra Boosters

$

General Admission
$20

Each ticket includes 2 hours of Top Golf, Beverages (sodas, lemonade, water), food for purchase and a lot of fun!

Don’t miss out—event close on March 27th.

Tickets are limited, so be sure to grab yours before they’re gone!

Reserved Private Bay
$110

Have a group? Reserve a private bay for your family or friends for just $110.00 per bay. Each bay accommodates up to 6 players. This is a great way to ensure your group has a dedicated space and
plenty of fun!

Virtual Ticket
$20

Can’t make it to the event, or golf isn’t your thing? No worries! Purchase a Virtual Ticket to show your support for the Campo Verde High School Orchestras.


With a Virtual Ticket, 100% of the proceeds go directly to the orchestras, helping us provide meaningful musical experiences for all students.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!