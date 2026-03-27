Helen H. Hansen Elementary School Parent-Teacher Organization

Hosted by

Helen H. Hansen Elementary School Parent-Teacher Organization

About this event

TopGolf Spirit Night

777 Dedham St

Canton, MA 02021, USA

TopGolf Individual ticket
$20

Two hours of TopGolf gameplay + unlimited fountain soft drinks, lemonade & water


If only 1-5 vouchers are purchased, you will be placed with those in your group but may need to share a bay with other guests within the Fundraiser.


6-person vouchers are available for purchase in order to reserve an entire bay. You do not need to have 6 people in your group in order to reserve the entire bay.


Would you like to be placed with another person/group? If so, email the PTO with their name(s) and your information.


Email [email protected] for additional questions

TopGolf Entire Bay (6 people)
$120
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Two hours of Topgolf gameplay + unlimited fountain soft drinks, lemonade & water


If only 1-5 vouchers are purchased, you will be placed with those in your group but may need to share a bay with other guests within the Fundraiser.


6-person vouchers are available for purchase in order to reserve an entire bay. You do not need to have 6 people in your group in order to reserve the entire bay.


Would you like to be placed with another person/group? If so, email the PTO with their name(s) and your information.


Email [email protected] for additional questions

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