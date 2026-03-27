TopGolf Spirit Night

Two hours of TopGolf gameplay + unlimited fountain soft drinks, lemonade & water





If only 1-5 vouchers are purchased, you will be placed with those in your group but may need to share a bay with other guests within the Fundraiser.





6-person vouchers are available for purchase in order to reserve an entire bay. You do not need to have 6 people in your group in order to reserve the entire bay.





Would you like to be placed with another person/group? If so, email the PTO with their name(s) and your information.





Email [email protected] for additional questions