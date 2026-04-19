TLPA Education Fundraiser @Topgolf

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities, 4 bays for up to 24 guests, 3 hours of golf play per person, premium food and premium alcohol, speaking moments during event, strong brand visibility, digital advertising, first right of refusal for upcoming event sponsorship.
Prominent event recognition with premium bay access for up to 12 players, 3 hours of golf play, food, premium alcohol, strong brand visibility, speaking moment during the event, and recognition before, during, and after the event.
Recognized event support with reserved bay access for up to 6 guests, 3 hours of golf play, food, shelf alcohol and/or beer and wine, and promotional visibility before, during, and after the event.
Support the mission of TLPA at an accessible level while showing meaningful commitment to children, families, and community-centered education.
Includes: name listed in event materials, event recognition, food, 3 hours of golf play for 3 participants, and social media acknowledgment. Cash bar available.
Join the event with family and friends, and take part in an evening of fun, connection, and purpose.
Includes: admission for up to 6 guests, 3 hours of golf play at a designated golf bay, food, and access to the event experience. Cash bar available.
Join the event as an individual guest and take part in an evening of fun, connection, and purpose.
Includes: admission for one guest, golf play, food, and access to the event experience. Cash bar available.
Join the event as an individual guest and take part in an evening of fun, connection, and purpose.
Includes: admission for one guest, 3 hours of golf play, food, and access to the event experience. Cash bar available.
Enjoy the atmosphere, food, fellowship, and community spirit of the evening without participating in golf.
Includes: admission for one guest and access to the social portion of the event only. Cash bar available.
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