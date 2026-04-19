Light Preparatory Academy

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Light Preparatory Academy

About this event

TLPA Education Fundraiser @Topgolf

17321 NW 7th Ave

Miami Gardens, FL 33169, USA

Title Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 24 tickets

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities, 4 bays for up to 24 guests, 3 hours of golf play per person, premium food and premium alcohol, speaking moments during event, strong brand visibility, digital advertising, first right of refusal for upcoming event sponsorship.

Gold Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

Prominent event recognition with premium bay access for up to 12 players, 3 hours of golf play, food, premium alcohol, strong brand visibility, speaking moment during the event, and recognition before, during, and after the event.

Silver Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Recognized event support with reserved bay access for up to 6 guests, 3 hours of golf play, food, shelf alcohol and/or beer and wine, and promotional visibility before, during, and after the event.

Family and Friends Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Support the mission of TLPA at an accessible level while showing meaningful commitment to children, families, and community-centered education.

Includes: name listed in event materials, event recognition, food, 3 hours of golf play for 3 participants, and social media acknowledgment. Cash bar available.

Family and Friends Bay
$575
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Join the event with family and friends, and take part in an evening of fun, connection, and purpose.

Includes: admission for up to 6 guests, 3 hours of golf play at a designated golf bay, food, and access to the event experience. Cash bar available.

Early Bird General Admission and Golf Play
$100
Available until May 9

Join the event as an individual guest and take part in an evening of fun, connection, and purpose.

Includes: admission for one guest, golf play, food, and access to the event experience. Cash bar available.

General Admission and Golf Play
$125

Join the event as an individual guest and take part in an evening of fun, connection, and purpose.

Includes: admission for one guest, 3 hours of golf play, food, and access to the event experience. Cash bar available.

Early Bird Mix and Mingle Ticket
$65
Available until May 15

Enjoy the atmosphere, food, fellowship, and community spirit of the evening without participating in golf.

Includes: admission for one guest and access to the social portion of the event only. Cash bar available.

Add a donation for Light Preparatory Academy

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