TOPGOLF - SWING FOR A CAUSE 2026

"MUST" READ BEFORE BUYING👇🏼





Zeffy's Service Charge is Optional and we recommend $5





This admission is for one TOPGOLF player and includes, play area, and food.





There are 6 players per bay and less than 6 will share bay with other players. It's best that you register all your players at one time.





Again, Zeffy's Service Charge is Optional and we recommend $5