TOPGOLF - SWING FOR A CAUSE 2026

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"MUST" READ BEFORE BUYING👇🏼
Zeffy's Service Charge is Optional and we recommend $5
This admission is for one TOPGOLF player and includes, play area, and food.
There are 6 players per bay and less than 6 will share bay with other players. It's best that you register all your players at one time.
Again, Zeffy's Service Charge is Optional and we recommend $5
PLEASE READ BEFORE BUYING👇🏼
This admission is for a non-player and included, play area, and food.
Zeffy's Service Charge is Optional we recommend $5
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!