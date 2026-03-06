Des Moines Rotary Foundation Cle Gunsul Memorial Fund

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Des Moines Rotary Foundation Cle Gunsul Memorial Fund

About this event

TOPGOLF - SWING FOR A CAUSE 2026

780 Logan Ave N

Renton, WA 98057, USA

Top Golf Player Admission - Read Details
$69

"MUST" READ BEFORE BUYING👇🏼


Zeffy's Service Charge is Optional and we recommend $5


This admission is for one TOPGOLF player and includes, play area, and food.


There are 6 players per bay and less than 6 will share bay with other players. It's best that you register all your players at one time.


Again, Zeffy's Service Charge is Optional and we recommend $5

Non-Player Food Only
$25

PLEASE READ BEFORE BUYING👇🏼


This admission is for a non-player and included, play area, and food.


Zeffy's Service Charge is Optional we recommend $5

Add a donation for Des Moines Rotary Foundation Cle Gunsul Memorial Fund

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!