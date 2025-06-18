Chamber Cup Silent Auction

This versatile basket is perfect for a fun-filled day or a relaxing evening. It includes a stylish wooden serving tray, four vibrant stemless wine glasses, a bottle of Tincup Whiskey, and a pickleball set for a little friendly competition. Cheers to good times on and off the court! Generously donated by 27J Schools.
This versatile basket is perfect for a fun-filled day or a relaxing evening. It includes a stylish wooden serving tray, four vibrant stemless wine glasses, a bottle of Tincup Whiskey, and a pickleball set for a little friendly competition. Cheers to good times on and off the court! Generously donated by 27J Schools.
Item #2 Fourth of July Fun Basket
$20
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This fourth of July fun in a basket is everything you need to get your Independence Day party started. Basket is filled with patriotic décor, glow in the dark fun for kids, some small stuff to blow up, and a red, white, and blue shot of good ‘ol America made with Blue Curacao, Peach Schnapps, and grenadine. Generously donated by Laruel Eller.
This fourth of July fun in a basket is everything you need to get your Independence Day party started. Basket is filled with patriotic décor, glow in the dark fun for kids, some small stuff to blow up, and a red, white, and blue shot of good ‘ol America made with Blue Curacao, Peach Schnapps, and grenadine. Generously donated by Laruel Eller.
Item #3 Jason Aldean Live – Suite Level Experience!
$300
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Get ready for an unforgettable night with two suite-level tickets to see Jason Aldean live at Ball Arena! Enjoy the show in style with exclusive suite-level amenities, including private seating, in-suite food and beverage options for purchase, private restrooms, and access to the premium club level lounges. Experience the concert with top-notch comfort, incredible views, and a VIP atmosphere that takes your night to the next level.
Get ready for an unforgettable night with two suite-level tickets to see Jason Aldean live at Ball Arena! Enjoy the show in style with exclusive suite-level amenities, including private seating, in-suite food and beverage options for purchase, private restrooms, and access to the premium club level lounges. Experience the concert with top-notch comfort, incredible views, and a VIP atmosphere that takes your night to the next level.
Item #4 Jason Aldean Live – Suite Level Experience2
$300
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Get ready for an unforgettable night with two suite-level tickets to see Jason Aldean live at Ball Arena! Enjoy the show in style with exclusive suite-level amenities, including private seating, in-suite food and beverage options for purchase, private restrooms, and access to the premium club level lounges. Experience the concert with top-notch comfort, incredible views, and a VIP atmosphere that takes your night to the next level.
Get ready for an unforgettable night with two suite-level tickets to see Jason Aldean live at Ball Arena! Enjoy the show in style with exclusive suite-level amenities, including private seating, in-suite food and beverage options for purchase, private restrooms, and access to the premium club level lounges. Experience the concert with top-notch comfort, incredible views, and a VIP atmosphere that takes your night to the next level.
Item #5 Coyote Creek Foursome with Cart
$100
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Golf foursome at Coyote Creek Golf Course in Fort Lupton courtesy of United Power. Voucher includes 18 holes of golf for four people plus carts. Must contact United Power to reserve tee time. Expires 12/31/2025.
Golf foursome at Coyote Creek Golf Course in Fort Lupton courtesy of United Power. Voucher includes 18 holes of golf for four people plus carts. Must contact United Power to reserve tee time. Expires 12/31/2025.
Item #6 Buffalo Run Foursome
$100
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Grab your clubs and three lucky friends for a round of golf at the beautiful Buffalo Run Golf Course! This includes Tee Time for 4 with a cart included. Must contact Buffalo Run to secure tee time. Expires 12/31/2027
Grab your clubs and three lucky friends for a round of golf at the beautiful Buffalo Run Golf Course! This includes Tee Time for 4 with a cart included. Must contact Buffalo Run to secure tee time. Expires 12/31/2027
Item #7 Urban Peak Soft Sided Cooler
$20
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Perfect for your next tailgate, picnic, or camping trip, this rugged soft-sided cooler keeps your drinks icy cold and your snacks fresh. Urban Peak waterproof cooler holds 24 cans. Beer included!
Perfect for your next tailgate, picnic, or camping trip, this rugged soft-sided cooler keeps your drinks icy cold and your snacks fresh. Urban Peak waterproof cooler holds 24 cans. Beer included!
Item #8 Wine + Whiskey Basket
$30
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Indulge in the perfect blend of elegance and charm with this curated basket featuring a 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon, Heritage Distilling Co.’s Elk Rider Whiskey, a whiskey glass filled with decadent chocolates, a garden pick, and stylish decorative accents. Ideal for sipping, savoring, and sprucing up your space.
Indulge in the perfect blend of elegance and charm with this curated basket featuring a 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon, Heritage Distilling Co.’s Elk Rider Whiskey, a whiskey glass filled with decadent chocolates, a garden pick, and stylish decorative accents. Ideal for sipping, savoring, and sprucing up your space.
Item #9 Picnic & Play Basket
$30
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Enjoy a perfect day out with this thoughtfully curated basket! It includes a cozy Colorado Credit Union logo picnic blanket, a handy small cutting board for on-the-go snacks, a variety of tasty treats, and a $50 Visa gift card to spend on whatever your adventure calls for. Whether it’s a day at the park, a summer concert, or a backyard gathering, this basket has everything you need to relax, snack, and unwind in style.
Enjoy a perfect day out with this thoughtfully curated basket! It includes a cozy Colorado Credit Union logo picnic blanket, a handy small cutting board for on-the-go snacks, a variety of tasty treats, and a $50 Visa gift card to spend on whatever your adventure calls for. Whether it’s a day at the park, a summer concert, or a backyard gathering, this basket has everything you need to relax, snack, and unwind in style.
Item #10 Brighton Staycation & Sip Basket
$75
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Treat yourself to a relaxing getaway close to home with this Staycation Basket from Holiday Inn Express & Suites Brighton. Enjoy a one-night stay in comfort, paired perfectly with everything you need for a cozy night in. Sip on Fireside Bourbon and Woods Tenderfoot Whiskey using the included whiskey glasses and ice cube tray, and unwind with a pair of premium cigars. Add a little friendly competition with the included game, and let the stress melt away.
Whether you're escaping for some quiet time or planning a fun night with a friend or partner, this basket offers the perfect blend of relaxation and indulgence—no travel required!
Treat yourself to a relaxing getaway close to home with this Staycation Basket from Holiday Inn Express & Suites Brighton. Enjoy a one-night stay in comfort, paired perfectly with everything you need for a cozy night in. Sip on Fireside Bourbon and Woods Tenderfoot Whiskey using the included whiskey glasses and ice cube tray, and unwind with a pair of premium cigars. Add a little friendly competition with the included game, and let the stress melt away.
Whether you're escaping for some quiet time or planning a fun night with a friend or partner, this basket offers the perfect blend of relaxation and indulgence—no travel required!
Item #11 Fuel Your Day Basket
$20
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Start your day energized and feeling great with this thoughtfully curated basket from Natural Grocers. It includes a delicious chocolate bar, collagen protein packets to support wellness on the go, chocolate-covered espresso beans for a sweet boost, and fresh, aromatic coffee. Sip in style with a sleek Hydro Flask travel coffee mug, and enjoy a little extra treat with a $5 Natural Grocers gift card.
Perfect for anyone who loves quality, wellness, and a good cup of coffee!
Start your day energized and feeling great with this thoughtfully curated basket from Natural Grocers. It includes a delicious chocolate bar, collagen protein packets to support wellness on the go, chocolate-covered espresso beans for a sweet boost, and fresh, aromatic coffee. Sip in style with a sleek Hydro Flask travel coffee mug, and enjoy a little extra treat with a $5 Natural Grocers gift card.
Perfect for anyone who loves quality, wellness, and a good cup of coffee!
Item #12 Relax & Restore
$50
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Discover relief and restoration with this one-hour Ortho-Bionomy session from Evolve Ortho-Bionomy. Ortho-Bionomy is a gentle, non-invasive bodywork therapy that uses comfortable positioning, light pressure, and subtle movements to support the body’s natural ability to self-correct and heal. It’s highly effective for relieving pain, reducing tension, improving alignment, and promoting deep relaxation—without forceful manipulation.
This basket includes gift certificates for three one-hour Ortho-Bionomy session, offering the perfect opportunity to unwind, release stress, and support your body’s wellbeing.
Discover relief and restoration with this one-hour Ortho-Bionomy session from Evolve Ortho-Bionomy. Ortho-Bionomy is a gentle, non-invasive bodywork therapy that uses comfortable positioning, light pressure, and subtle movements to support the body’s natural ability to self-correct and heal. It’s highly effective for relieving pain, reducing tension, improving alignment, and promoting deep relaxation—without forceful manipulation.
This basket includes gift certificates for three one-hour Ortho-Bionomy session, offering the perfect opportunity to unwind, release stress, and support your body’s wellbeing.
Item #13 Personalized Home Essentials Basket
$40
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Add a personal touch to your home with this beautiful basket from Humble Creations. It includes a handcrafted engraved mail sign to keep your entryway organized, two personalized engraved thermoses perfect for coffee on the go, a charming engraved candy jar to sweeten any space, and a stylish engraved cutting board that’s both functional and decorative. This collection of custom pieces is perfect for elevating your home or makes a thoughtful gift for someone special. Beautiful, practical, and made with care!
Add a personal touch to your home with this beautiful basket from Humble Creations. It includes a handcrafted engraved mail sign to keep your entryway organized, two personalized engraved thermoses perfect for coffee on the go, a charming engraved candy jar to sweeten any space, and a stylish engraved cutting board that’s both functional and decorative. This collection of custom pieces is perfect for elevating your home or makes a thoughtful gift for someone special. Beautiful, practical, and made with care!
Item #14 Your Own Custom Creation
$40
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Let your creativity shine with this $100 gift certificate to Humble Creations, where you can choose from a variety of custom-crafted, engraved items. Whether you're looking for personalized home décor, engraved drinkware, cutting boards, signage, or a meaningful gift, Humble Creations will bring your vision to life with high-quality craftsmanship and attention to detail.
A perfect opportunity to create something truly one-of-a-kind!
Let your creativity shine with this $100 gift certificate to Humble Creations, where you can choose from a variety of custom-crafted, engraved items. Whether you're looking for personalized home décor, engraved drinkware, cutting boards, signage, or a meaningful gift, Humble Creations will bring your vision to life with high-quality craftsmanship and attention to detail.
A perfect opportunity to create something truly one-of-a-kind!
Item #15 Clear the Clutter – Home Refresh Basket
$75
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Breathe new life into your space with this incredible Home Refresh Basket from Revise Organizing. It includes a 3-hour professional decluttering and organizing session, where an expert will help transform any space in your home—bringing order, simplicity, and peace of mind.
To complement your newly organized space, enjoy a cozy blanket, a calming candle, and a selection of home organization books for continued inspiration.
Perfect for anyone ready to reduce stress, simplify their surroundings, and create a home that feels as good as it looks!
Breathe new life into your space with this incredible Home Refresh Basket from Revise Organizing. It includes a 3-hour professional decluttering and organizing session, where an expert will help transform any space in your home—bringing order, simplicity, and peace of mind.
To complement your newly organized space, enjoy a cozy blanket, a calming candle, and a selection of home organization books for continued inspiration.
Perfect for anyone ready to reduce stress, simplify their surroundings, and create a home that feels as good as it looks!
Item #16 Find Your Flow – Yoga Wellness Basket
$30
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Breathe, stretch, and recharge with this beautiful Yoga Wellness Basket from Vibin Yoga. It includes a yoga mat, a yoga towel, and yoga mat cleaner to keep your gear fresh. Stay inspired with a charming inspiration sign, and enjoy the ultimate self-care experience with a certificate for 30 days of unlimited yoga classes.
Whether you're a seasoned yogi or just starting your journey, this basket offers everything you need to support your mind, body, and soul.
Breathe, stretch, and recharge with this beautiful Yoga Wellness Basket from Vibin Yoga. It includes a yoga mat, a yoga towel, and yoga mat cleaner to keep your gear fresh. Stay inspired with a charming inspiration sign, and enjoy the ultimate self-care experience with a certificate for 30 days of unlimited yoga classes.
Whether you're a seasoned yogi or just starting your journey, this basket offers everything you need to support your mind, body, and soul.
Item #17 Sip, Savor & Go
$20
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Start your day with a boost and end it with a toast! This basket includes a bag of Starbucks coffee and a travel mug to keep you fueled on the go. Enjoy a delicious meal with a $50 gift card to Olive Garden, where endless breadsticks and your favorite pasta dishes await. Then unwind with a bottle of wine—perfect for a relaxing evening at home.
Donated by: Olive Garden & Julie Ramsey
Start your day with a boost and end it with a toast! This basket includes a bag of Starbucks coffee and a travel mug to keep you fueled on the go. Enjoy a delicious meal with a $50 gift card to Olive Garden, where endless breadsticks and your favorite pasta dishes await. Then unwind with a bottle of wine—perfect for a relaxing evening at home.
Donated by: Olive Garden & Julie Ramsey
Item #18 Grill & Chill Basket
$50
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Fire up the grill and kick back with this perfect BBQ and relaxation bundle! This basket includes a bottle of Basil Hayden Whiskey to sip while you cook, along with BBQ essentials like oven mitts, tongs, skewers, and a variety of flavorful BBQ rubs to elevate your grilling game. After the feast, treat yourself to coffee or breakfast at Willow + Fern Coffee Shop with a $25 gift card, or head out for drinks and a meal at Copper Rail Bar & Grill with another $25 gift card.
It’s the ultimate combination of good food, great drinks, and local favorites!
Donated by: Willow + Fern Coffee Shop and Copper Rail Bar & Grill
Fire up the grill and kick back with this perfect BBQ and relaxation bundle! This basket includes a bottle of Basil Hayden Whiskey to sip while you cook, along with BBQ essentials like oven mitts, tongs, skewers, and a variety of flavorful BBQ rubs to elevate your grilling game. After the feast, treat yourself to coffee or breakfast at Willow + Fern Coffee Shop with a $25 gift card, or head out for drinks and a meal at Copper Rail Bar & Grill with another $25 gift card.
It’s the ultimate combination of good food, great drinks, and local favorites!
Donated by: Willow + Fern Coffee Shop and Copper Rail Bar & Grill
Item #19 Brighton Bites & Brews Adventure
$50
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Experience the best of Brighton with this gift card basket full of local favorites! Start your day with a handcrafted drink at 7am Somewhere ($10 gift card) or Willow + Fern Coffee ($25 gift card), both cozy spots known for great coffee and good vibes. Grab lunch or dinner with a $25 gift card to Dion’s Pizza, perfect for pizza, subs, and salads. Keep the fun going with drinks and bites at Wolf + Honey Coffee & Cocktails ($25 gift card) or Copper Rail Bar & Grill ($25 gift card). For a dose of adventure, enjoy an action-packed 1-hour axe throwing session for two at Lizzie’s Axe Throwing.
Food, fun, and caffeine-fueled memories await!
Donated by: 7am Somewhere, Willow + Fern Coffee, Dion’s Pizza, Wolf + Honey Coffee & Cocktails, Copper Rail Bar & Grill, and Lizzie’s Axe Throwing
Experience the best of Brighton with this gift card basket full of local favorites! Start your day with a handcrafted drink at 7am Somewhere ($10 gift card) or Willow + Fern Coffee ($25 gift card), both cozy spots known for great coffee and good vibes. Grab lunch or dinner with a $25 gift card to Dion’s Pizza, perfect for pizza, subs, and salads. Keep the fun going with drinks and bites at Wolf + Honey Coffee & Cocktails ($25 gift card) or Copper Rail Bar & Grill ($25 gift card). For a dose of adventure, enjoy an action-packed 1-hour axe throwing session for two at Lizzie’s Axe Throwing.
Food, fun, and caffeine-fueled memories await!
Donated by: 7am Somewhere, Willow + Fern Coffee, Dion’s Pizza, Wolf + Honey Coffee & Cocktails, Copper Rail Bar & Grill, and Lizzie’s Axe Throwing
Item #20 Eat, Throw, Sip, Repeat!
$40
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Get ready for a day of fun, food, and local flavor with this exciting experience package! Start with an adrenaline-pumping 1-hour axe throwing session for two at Lizzie’s Axe Throwing, where you can unleash your inner lumberjack. After you’ve worked up an appetite, enjoy a delicious Italian meal with a $50 Olive Garden gift card. Keep the fun going with handcrafted coffee or cocktails at Wolf + Honey with a $25 gift card, and top it all off with breakfast, lunch, or a coffee at 7am Somewhere using your $10 gift card. This basket is the perfect mix of adventure and indulgence!
Donated by: Lizzie’s Axe Throwing, Olive Garden, Wolf + Honey Coffee & Cocktails, and 7am Somewhere
Get ready for a day of fun, food, and local flavor with this exciting experience package! Start with an adrenaline-pumping 1-hour axe throwing session for two at Lizzie’s Axe Throwing, where you can unleash your inner lumberjack. After you’ve worked up an appetite, enjoy a delicious Italian meal with a $50 Olive Garden gift card. Keep the fun going with handcrafted coffee or cocktails at Wolf + Honey with a $25 gift card, and top it all off with breakfast, lunch, or a coffee at 7am Somewhere using your $10 gift card. This basket is the perfect mix of adventure and indulgence!
Donated by: Lizzie’s Axe Throwing, Olive Garden, Wolf + Honey Coffee & Cocktails, and 7am Somewhere
Item #21 A Night Out – Country Style!
$50
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Get ready for a fun-filled evening with this ultimate night-out package! Kick things off with a $100 gift card to Texas Roadhouse, where you can enjoy legendary steaks, ribs, and those irresistible rolls. After dinner, head over to The Armory Performing Arts Center with two tickets to see Eric Golden, Colorado’s own country music star known for putting on an incredible show. But the fun doesn’t stop there—take the party home with a bottle of Basil Hayden Whiskey, perfect for sipping from the included two beer glasses.
Donated by: Stephanie Macklin and The Armory Performing Arts Center
Get ready for a fun-filled evening with this ultimate night-out package! Kick things off with a $100 gift card to Texas Roadhouse, where you can enjoy legendary steaks, ribs, and those irresistible rolls. After dinner, head over to The Armory Performing Arts Center with two tickets to see Eric Golden, Colorado’s own country music star known for putting on an incredible show. But the fun doesn’t stop there—take the party home with a bottle of Basil Hayden Whiskey, perfect for sipping from the included two beer glasses.
Donated by: Stephanie Macklin and The Armory Performing Arts Center
Item #22 Movie Night Magic
$25
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Get ready for the ultimate movie night experience! This basket includes a $50 AMC Theatres gift card, perfect for catching the latest blockbuster or enjoying a night out at the movies. Plus, bring the theater experience home (or take it with you!) with a stash of classic movie snacks — popcorn and a variety of candy favorites. Whether it's date night, family fun, or a treat for yourself, this basket is your ticket to entertainment and tasty treats.
Donated by: Stephanie Macklin & Julie Ramsey
Get ready for the ultimate movie night experience! This basket includes a $50 AMC Theatres gift card, perfect for catching the latest blockbuster or enjoying a night out at the movies. Plus, bring the theater experience home (or take it with you!) with a stash of classic movie snacks — popcorn and a variety of candy favorites. Whether it's date night, family fun, or a treat for yourself, this basket is your ticket to entertainment and tasty treats.
Donated by: Stephanie Macklin & Julie Ramsey