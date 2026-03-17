Hosted by

The Third Rail

About this event

Sales closed

Etihad Park Topping Out Ceremony Auction

Topping Out Ceremony Access Spot #1 item
Topping Out Ceremony Access Spot #1
$20

Starting bid

This item is access for one person to the Etihad Park Topping Out Ceremony on Wednesday March 25th at 10:30AM. Be there to watch the final beam raised to the top of the stadium.

Topping Out Ceremony Access Spot #2 item
Topping Out Ceremony Access Spot #2
$20

Starting bid

This item is access for one person to the Etihad Park Topping Out Ceremony on Wednesday March 25th at 10:30AM. Be there to watch the final beam raised to the top of the stadium.

Topping Out Ceremony Access Spot #3 item
Topping Out Ceremony Access Spot #3
$20

Starting bid

This item is access for one person to the Etihad Park Topping Out Ceremony on Wednesday March 25th at 10:30AM. Be there to watch the final beam raised to the top of the stadium.

Topping Out Ceremony Access Spot #4 item
Topping Out Ceremony Access Spot #4
$20

Starting bid

This item is access for one person to the Etihad Park Topping Out Ceremony on Wednesday March 25th at 10:30AM. Be there to watch the final beam raised to the top of the stadium.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!