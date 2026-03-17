Etihad Park Topping Out Ceremony Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
This item is access for one person to the Etihad Park Topping Out Ceremony on Wednesday March 25th at 10:30AM. Be there to watch the final beam raised to the top of the stadium.
Starting bid
This item is access for one person to the Etihad Park Topping Out Ceremony on Wednesday March 25th at 10:30AM. Be there to watch the final beam raised to the top of the stadium.
Starting bid
This item is access for one person to the Etihad Park Topping Out Ceremony on Wednesday March 25th at 10:30AM. Be there to watch the final beam raised to the top of the stadium.
Starting bid
This item is access for one person to the Etihad Park Topping Out Ceremony on Wednesday March 25th at 10:30AM. Be there to watch the final beam raised to the top of the stadium.
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