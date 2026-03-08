TOPS 0144's Annual Raffle 2026

🎟️ Weight Loss Club – TOPS 0144 50/50 Raffle 💰

Join us for our TOPS 0144 50/50 Raffle and help support our Weight Loss Club while getting a chance to win! One lucky winner will take home 50% of the total pot, and the other half helps support our club activities and programs.

🎟 Ticket Prices:

• $5 each

• 5 tickets for $20

The more tickets you purchase, the better your chances of winning! Invite friends, family, and coworkers to participate and help grow the prize pool.

Good luck to everyone — and thank you for supporting our Weight Loss Club! 💪



