TOPS 0144's Annual Raffle 2026

About this raffle
🎟️ Weight Loss Club – TOPS 0144 50/50 Raffle 💰
Join us for our TOPS 0144 50/50 Raffle and help support our Weight Loss Club while getting a chance to win! One lucky winner will take home 50% of the total pot, and the other half helps support our club activities and programs.
🎟 Ticket Prices:
• $5 each
• 5 tickets for $20
The more tickets you purchase, the better your chances of winning! Invite friends, family, and coworkers to participate and help grow the prize pool.
Good luck to everyone — and thank you for supporting our Weight Loss Club! 💪
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!