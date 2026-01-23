Topsail Youth Lacrosse Association

Hosted by

Topsail Youth Lacrosse Association

About this raffle

Topsail Youth Lacrosse Association | Raffle Tickets & 50/50 Drawing

Raffle | 1 Tickets
$3

1 Raffle Ticket to be placed in the drawing for the basket(s) of your choosing!

Raffle | 5 Tickets
$20
This includes 7 tickets

5 Raffle Tickets to be placed in the drawing for the basket(s) of your choosing!

Raffle | Arm's Length
$25
This includes 12 tickets

'Arm's Length' (12) Raffle Tickets to be placed in the drawing for the basket(s) of your choosing!

50/50 Drawing | One Ticket
$5

One ticket for the 50/50 drawing.

50/50 Drawing | Arm's Length
$30
This includes 12 tickets

A full arm's length (12 tickets) to try your luck at the 50/50 drawing.

50/50 Drawing | D-Pole Length
$50
This includes 25 tickets

60 inches is a lot of tickets... 25 ticket's worth to be exact.

Add a donation for Topsail Youth Lacrosse Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!