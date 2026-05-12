Topsfield Beach Association Boat Rack Rental

Topsfield Beach Association | Boat Slot #12 (Top Rack)

Secure your spot for the season with our boat slot rental space. Located directly on the beach, our top rack slots are the perfect choice for lightweight gear or those who don't mind a bit of a reach.

Location & Details

Prime Placement: Situated right on the beach, conveniently close to the bathroom facilities.

Easy Identification: Space numbers are clearly marked and align directly with the numbers on the rack.

Position: Top Rack (Best for taller/stronger paddlers or lightweight boats like paddleboards and SUPs).

Security & Storage

Secure Your Gear: Please bring your own lock and cable/chain. Locks are not included with the rental.

Self-Management: Renters are responsible for ensuring their craft is properly fastened within the designated slot.

Important Terms