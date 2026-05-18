Torch Awards: Elect Women. Change Everything.

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About this event
Kansas City, MO 64108, USA
1 ticket
Spark Sponsor – $1,250
• Logo and name displayed on your table and in the program
• 10 event tickets
• Logo and name displayed on your table and in the program
• 10 event tickets
• 5–6 mentions on social media
• Logo and name displayed on your table and in the program
• 10 event tickets
• Sponsorship of the Parade of Candidates
• 5–6 mentions on social media
With your support, GKCWPC can continue preparing and inspiring the next generation of pro-choice women leaders.
$
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