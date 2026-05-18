A woman's face and arm are in the foreground, holding an orange torch with a red flame, while the words "TORCH AWARDS" are emblazoned in purple lettering against a light purple background.
Greater Kansas City Women's Political Caucus

Hosted by

Greater Kansas City Women's Political Caucus

About this event

Torch Awards: Elect Women. Change Everything.

The Austin 1720 Cherry St

Kansas City, MO 64108, USA

General Admission
$100

1 ticket

Spark Sponsor
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Spark Sponsor – $1,250
• Logo and name displayed on your table and in the program 

• 10 event tickets


Ember Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

 • Logo and name displayed on your table and in the program
• 10 event tickets
• 5–6 mentions on social media

Flame Sponsor
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

• Logo and name displayed on your table and in the program
• 10 event tickets
• Sponsorship of the Parade of Candidates
• 5–6 mentions on social media

With your support, GKCWPC can continue preparing and inspiring the next generation of pro-choice women leaders.

Add a donation for Greater Kansas City Women's Political Caucus

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