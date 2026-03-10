Torii Ladies 2026 Race Fees

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About this event
This cost is estimated to cover approximately half of the races in the 2026 season (4 to 5 races). If you know you'll be out of town or moving, this may be the better option for you! Remember, you can always pay more later or have your balance returned to you at the end of the season.
This cost is estimated to cover all of the races in the 2026 season (8-9). If you will be on island all summer and want to paddle, paddle, paddle, this is the option for you! As a reminder, some additional costs may come up and any balance you have leftover will be returned to you at the end of the season.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!