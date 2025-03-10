Torit Foundation 2025 Silent Auction

Home in Warren, Vermont - available Memorial Day weekend
6 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms
4 nights: arrive Friday, May 23, depart Tuesday, May 27
Overview
6 bedrooms:
King
Two twins
Queen
Queen
Full
Queen with four bunk beds
(also a child’s bed in small nook)
Two living rooms (one with a wood stove and smart TV, one with a fireplace), full kitchen, partial kitchen, arts and crafts space with small kids table, large front porch with outdoor dining table and chairs, outdoor shower, outdoor wood-fired pizza oven, small pond, large grassy field, property enclosed by woods on all sides and adjacent to national forest land with hiking and mountain biking trails. Close to Warren village: the Warren Store and the Pitcher Inn. 15-20 minutes to Waitsfield: dining, shopping. Lots of recreational activities in the area: hiking, biking, swimming, golf and more.
Home in Warren, Vermont - available Memorial Day weekend
6 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms
4 nights: arrive Friday, May 23, depart Tuesday, May 27
Overview
6 bedrooms:
King
Two twins
Queen
Queen
Full
Queen with four bunk beds
(also a child’s bed in small nook)
Two living rooms (one with a wood stove and smart TV, one with a fireplace), full kitchen, partial kitchen, arts and crafts space with small kids table, large front porch with outdoor dining table and chairs, outdoor shower, outdoor wood-fired pizza oven, small pond, large grassy field, property enclosed by woods on all sides and adjacent to national forest land with hiking and mountain biking trails. Close to Warren village: the Warren Store and the Pitcher Inn. 15-20 minutes to Waitsfield: dining, shopping. Lots of recreational activities in the area: hiking, biking, swimming, golf and more.
Head of School for the Day - Priceless!
$250
Starting bid
For the student who wants to lead the charge! As Head of School for the Day, your child gets to choose lunch, snack, make a school announcement and visit Mr. David's office. It may not be the Breakfast Club, but being Torit's Head of School for a day is a lot more fun.
For the student who wants to lead the charge! As Head of School for the Day, your child gets to choose lunch, snack, make a school announcement and visit Mr. David's office. It may not be the Breakfast Club, but being Torit's Head of School for a day is a lot more fun.
Bird Walk with Mr. David - $250 value
$100
Starting bid
Mr. David is an avid birder and will lead a group of 1-6 people on a walk in the Boston Public Garden when various species of migratory birds are passing through. Last year he saw everything from a Great Crested Flycatcher to an American Redstart. Join him to discover new species this spring!
Mr. David is an avid birder and will lead a group of 1-6 people on a walk in the Boston Public Garden when various species of migratory birds are passing through. Last year he saw everything from a Great Crested Flycatcher to an American Redstart. Join him to discover new species this spring!
Marcella NYC Gift Certificate - $100 value
$30
Starting bid
Marcella was recently ranked as the fastest growing women's fashion brands in the US by Inc. Magazine. All of our products are designed in New York City and handcrafted in Europe. We offer superior price to quality ratio (25%-75% less than designer fashion) even as our products are ethically and sustainably produced. Every purchase supports girls education. Visit www.marcellanyc.com for more info.
Marcella was recently ranked as the fastest growing women's fashion brands in the US by Inc. Magazine. All of our products are designed in New York City and handcrafted in Europe. We offer superior price to quality ratio (25%-75% less than designer fashion) even as our products are ethically and sustainably produced. Every purchase supports girls education. Visit www.marcellanyc.com for more info.
St. Supery Wine - $75 per bottle value , 8 different bottles
$25
Starting bid
We'll have 8 winners for this lot. St. Supéry Estate Vineyards and Winery produces 100% estate grown, certified Napa Green wines, focusing on sauvignon blanc, cabernet sauvignon, and additional red Bordeaux varietals.
We'll have 8 winners for this lot. St. Supéry Estate Vineyards and Winery produces 100% estate grown, certified Napa Green wines, focusing on sauvignon blanc, cabernet sauvignon, and additional red Bordeaux varietals.
4 Boston Lyric Opera Dress Rehearsal Seats - $48 value
$25
Starting bid
Enjoy a preview of Boston Lyric Opera's production of Carousel.
Enjoy a preview of Boston Lyric Opera's production of Carousel.
Dinner for 4 - $200 value
$100
Starting bid
Dinner for four at Sip Wine Bar + Kitchen.
Dinner for four at Sip Wine Bar + Kitchen.
Skinkind Spa Gift Basket - $550 value
$275
Starting bid
One Trio Elevation 50 minute Facial, Barrier Repair Cream, Vitamin C Super Serum, Vitamin C Facial Cleanser, Coconut Oil Cleanser, Porefecting Exfoliating Cleanser, Avocado Lip Oil, Oxygen Infusion Mask, Candle.
One Trio Elevation 50 minute Facial, Barrier Repair Cream, Vitamin C Super Serum, Vitamin C Facial Cleanser, Coconut Oil Cleanser, Porefecting Exfoliating Cleanser, Avocado Lip Oil, Oxygen Infusion Mask, Candle.
2 Celtics or Bruins Tickets - $300, depending on teams/dates
$100
Starting bid
Lodge 2 Row 10 Seats 17&18. Winner's choice of basketball or hockey tickets.
Lodge 2 Row 10 Seats 17&18. Winner's choice of basketball or hockey tickets.
Turner Hill Round of Golf - $600 value
$300
Starting bid
Round of golf and lunch at Turner Hill Golf Course (Ipswich, MA)
Round of golf and lunch at Turner Hill Golf Course (Ipswich, MA)
NORY Summer STEM Camp - $500 value
$150
Starting bid
1 week at a NORY STEM camp. NORY serves 3-12 year olds in everything from woodworking to robotics.
1 week at a NORY STEM camp. NORY serves 3-12 year olds in everything from woodworking to robotics.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!