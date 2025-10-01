Tornadoes Raffle: Win Prizes 🏆

Gift Card Basket
$10
This includes 2 tickets

$5/tickets 2 ticket minimum purchase: buy more for a higher chance!!

Game/Toy Gift Basket
$8
This includes 2 tickets

$4/ticket 2 ticket minimum purchase: buy more for a higher chance!!

Comic/Toy Gift basket
$8
This includes 2 tickets

$4/ticket 2 ticket min purchase: buy more for better chance to win.

Sports Autographed Gift Basket
$10
This includes 2 tickets

$5/ticket 2 ticket minimum purchase: buy more for a higher chance!!

Tornadoes 🌪️ Practice Jersey Adult S/M
$4
This includes 2 tickets

$2/ticket 2 ticket min purchase: buy more for a better chance to win!

Tornadoes 🌪️ Practice Jersey Youth L/XL
$4

$2/ticket 2 ticket min purchase: buy more for a better chance to win!

Canobie Lake : Screamfest Ticket squares
$20
This includes 2 tickets

20$ for 2 squares: Please add your name to a square on the board. Or we will assign one for you.

I-Spy Quilt
$4
This includes 2 tickets

$4 for 2 tickets purchase more for a better chance to win!

Add a donation for Timberlane Junior Football

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!