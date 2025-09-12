Tornadoes 🌪️- Silent Auction 📤

Hosted by
17 Chandler Ave, Plaistow, NH 03865, USA
Starting bid
Cedrick Maxwell Signed Mini Basketball
COA included
Starting bid
Rico Petrocelli Signed Photo 8x10 & Baseball
In protective case
COA included
Starting bid
Signed Andrew Raycroft Photo 8x10 in protective sleeve
(Also pictured a young Bergeron)
COA included
Starting bid
Terry O’Reilly signed photo 8x10
In protected sleeve
& signed mini helmet
COA included
Starting bid
John Bucyk Signed Photo 8x10 (2)
Signed puck
Signed mini helm
In protected sleeve
COA included
Starting bid
Signed photos, pucks, & mini helmet
COA included for all
Starting bid
75$ Gift card to the Flatbread Co. In Amesbury Ma.
Value 75$
Starting bid
Barry Pederson signed 8x10 photo (2)
& puck
COA INCLUDED
Starting bid
Bill Ranford signed photo 8x10 & mini hemet
Protection cases
COA included
Starting bid
Nicks Comic Strip gift basket
Includes a 25$ gift card to store
OVER A 75$ value !!!
Starting bid
40$ Value
2 Large Cheese Pizza
1 Small Pizza
Stachey's Olde Time Pizzeria
9 High St. North Andover &
517 S. Broadway, Salem NH
Starting bid
Gabby Dollhouse lego set
13 in 1 Solar Robot kit
Starting bid
Handmade I-Spy Quilt
Starting bid
Pj Mask toys & a coloring book/pencils bag carrier
Starting bid
3 Pack Boxing reflex Headband kit
Starting bid
Joes Playland :25$ gift card
Captains Corner :
4 rounds of mini golf
1 batting token
10 arcade tokens to
Starting bid
Richards Diner 25$ gift card
Bridge rd. Bait & Tackle 25$ gift card
https://www.bridgeroadbait.com/home.html
Starting bid
WINNER GETS: Name & # of their choice on back !!!
Size Adult sm/med
Starting bid
WINNER GETS: Name & # of their choice on back !!!
Size Youth L/XL
