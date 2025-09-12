Timberlane Junior Football

Hosted by

Timberlane Junior Football

About this event

Sales closed

Tornadoes 🌪️- Silent Auction 📤

Pick-up location

17 Chandler Ave, Plaistow, NH 03865, USA

Cedrick Maxwell Signed Mini Basketball item
Cedrick Maxwell Signed Mini Basketball
$50

Starting bid

Cedrick Maxwell Signed Mini Basketball

COA included

Rico Petrocelli Signed Photo 8x10 & Signed baseball item
Rico Petrocelli Signed Photo 8x10 & Signed baseball
$70

Starting bid

Rico Petrocelli Signed Photo 8x10 & Baseball

In protective case

COA included

Andrew Raycroft Signed Photo 8x10 item
Andrew Raycroft Signed Photo 8x10
$20

Starting bid

Signed Andrew Raycroft Photo 8x10 in protective sleeve

(Also pictured a young Bergeron)

COA included

Terry O’Reilly signed photo 8x10 (3) & signed mini helmet item
Terry O’Reilly signed photo 8x10 (3) & signed mini helmet
$75

Starting bid

Terry O’Reilly signed photo 8x10

In protected sleeve

& signed mini helmet

COA included

John Bucyk Signed Photo 8x10 (2), signed puck & mini helmet item
John Bucyk Signed Photo 8x10 (2), signed puck & mini helmet
$50

Starting bid

John Bucyk Signed Photo 8x10 (2)

Signed puck

Signed mini helm

In protected sleeve

COA included

Rick Middleton Signed Bundle item
Rick Middleton Signed Bundle
$90

Starting bid

Signed photos, pucks, & mini helmet

COA included for all

Flatbread Pizza Co. Gift Card item
Flatbread Pizza Co. Gift Card
$40

Starting bid

75$ Gift card to the Flatbread Co. In Amesbury Ma.

Value 75$

Barry Pederson signed 8x10 photo (2) & puck item
Barry Pederson signed 8x10 photo (2) & puck
$40

Starting bid

Barry Pederson signed 8x10 photo (2)

& puck

COA INCLUDED

Bill Ranford signed photo 8x10 & mini hemet item
Bill Ranford signed photo 8x10 & mini hemet
$35

Starting bid

Bill Ranford signed photo 8x10 & mini hemet

Protection cases

COA included

Gift Basket item
Gift Basket item
Gift Basket item
Gift Basket
$40

Starting bid

Nicks Comic Strip gift basket

Includes a 25$ gift card to store

OVER A 75$ value !!!

Stachey’s Pizza Gift certificate item
Stachey’s Pizza Gift certificate
$20

Starting bid

40$ Value

2 Large Cheese Pizza

1 Small Pizza

Stachey's Olde Time Pizzeria

9 High St. North Andover &

517 S. Broadway, Salem NH

Lego & Solar Robot item
Lego & Solar Robot
$35

Starting bid

Gabby Dollhouse lego set

13 in 1 Solar Robot kit

I-Spy Quilt item
I-Spy Quilt item
I-Spy Quilt
$35

Starting bid

Handmade I-Spy Quilt

Toys item
Toys
$20

Starting bid

Pj Mask toys & a coloring book/pencils bag carrier

3 Pack Boxing reflex Headband kit item
3 Pack Boxing reflex Headband kit item
3 Pack Boxing reflex Headband kit
$30

Starting bid

3 Pack Boxing reflex Headband kit

Beach Fun Gift card bundle item
Beach Fun Gift card bundle
$40

Starting bid

Joes Playland :25$ gift card

Captains Corner :

4 rounds of mini golf

1 batting token

10 arcade tokens to

Gift Cards (restaurant & bait/tackle) item
Gift Cards (restaurant & bait/tackle)
$40

Starting bid

Richards Diner 25$ gift card

https://richardsdiner.com/


Bridge rd. Bait & Tackle 25$ gift card

https://www.bridgeroadbait.com/home.html


Tornadoes Vintage Practice Jerseys item
Tornadoes Vintage Practice Jerseys
$25

Starting bid

WINNER GETS: Name & # of their choice on back !!!

Size Adult sm/med

Tornadoes Vintage Practice Jersey item
Tornadoes Vintage Practice Jersey
$25

Starting bid

WINNER GETS: Name & # of their choice on back !!!

Size Youth L/XL

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!