Sales closed

Torpedoes Soccer Club's Silent Auction

Bergen's Best Soccer Camp item
Bergen's Best Soccer Camp item
Bergen's Best Soccer Camp
$100

Starting bid

One week of Bergen's Best 2025 Soccer Camp. Reach out to Evan Baumgarten at [email protected] to redeem. BergensBest.com Donated by: Evan Baumgarten & Bergen's Best Soccer Camp
The Broadways Original Summer Camp item
The Broadways Original Summer Camp item
The Broadways Original Summer Camp item
The Broadways Original Summer Camp
$100

Starting bid

One week of The Broadway Originals Summer Camp. 8 weeks to choose from, each with a different theme. Top 3 bids each win a week. Value: $500 each Donated by: Angel Reed & The Broadway Originals Performing Arts School TheBroadwayOriginals.com
Mets Tickets (4) item
Mets Tickets (4)
$100

Starting bid

4 Tickets to a Mets Home Game. Valid for games in the 2025 season. Approximate Value: $500 Donated by: Mike Petruzzi
Red Bull Tickets (4) item
Red Bull Tickets (4)
$100

Starting bid

4 Tickets to a New York Red Bulls home game in the VIP Luxury Suite at Red Bulls Stadium. Includes food, beverages and VIP Valet Parking. Valid for games in the 2025 season. Approximate Value: $600 Donated by: Mike Petruzzi & FOX Corp.
Magic Touch Auto Spa Unlimited Annual Pass item
Magic Touch Auto Spa Unlimited Annual Pass item
Magic Touch Auto Spa Unlimited Annual Pass item
Magic Touch Auto Spa Unlimited Annual Pass
$250

Starting bid

Annual Wash Pass for Unlimited Flex Service at any of their 10 NJ locations. 4 passes being auctioned. Top 4 bids will win a pass. Value: $1000 each Donated by: Jeremy Liebhoff NJCarWash.com
Ramapo Boys Soccer Training Session item
Ramapo Boys Soccer Training Session item
Ramapo Boys Soccer Training Session
$50

Starting bid

A 1-hour and 15-minute training session with Ramapo Boys Soccer players. Get a group together to have a fun and educational session with players from the top boys soccer team in Bergen County.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!