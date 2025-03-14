Torpedoes Soccer Club's Silent Auction

One week of Bergen's Best 2025 Soccer Camp. Reach out to Evan Baumgarten at [email protected] to redeem. BergensBest.com
Donated by: Evan Baumgarten & Bergen's Best Soccer Camp
The Broadways Original Summer Camp
$100
Starting bid
One week of The Broadway Originals Summer Camp. 8 weeks to choose from, each with a different theme. Top 3 bids each win a week.
Value: $500 each
Donated by: Angel Reed & The Broadway Originals Performing Arts School
TheBroadwayOriginals.com
Mets Tickets (4)
$100
Starting bid
4 Tickets to a Mets Home Game. Valid for games in the 2025 season.
Approximate Value: $500
Donated by: Mike Petruzzi
Red Bull Tickets (4)
$100
Starting bid
4 Tickets to a New York Red Bulls home game in the VIP Luxury Suite at Red Bulls Stadium. Includes food, beverages and VIP Valet Parking. Valid for games in the 2025 season.
Approximate Value: $600
Donated by: Mike Petruzzi & FOX Corp.
Magic Touch Auto Spa Unlimited Annual Pass
$250
Starting bid
Annual Wash Pass for Unlimited Flex Service at any of their 10 NJ locations. 4 passes being auctioned. Top 4 bids will win a pass.
Value: $1000 each
Donated by: Jeremy Liebhoff
NJCarWash.com
Ramapo Boys Soccer Training Session
$50
Starting bid
A 1-hour and 15-minute training session with Ramapo Boys Soccer players. Get a group together to have a fun and educational session with players from the top boys soccer team in Bergen County.
