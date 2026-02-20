Torrance Police Foundation's Silent Auction

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Give the gift of recovery, radiance, and deep cellular recharge with this rejuvenating wellness experience from Beach Cities Cryo.
This 3-part therapeutic package is designed to help you look better, feel better, and move better — all in one powerful 90-minute session.
30-Minute Celluma Light Therapy Session
Choose the treatment that fits your goals:
Clinically backed LED light therapy stimulates cellular repair, boosts collagen, reduces inflammation, and promotes healing.
30-Minute Compression Therapy Session
Enhance circulation, reduce muscle soreness, flush toxins, and accelerate recovery — perfect for athletes or anyone needing a refresh.
30-Minute PEMF Therapy Session
Pulsed Electromagnetic Field therapy mimics the Earth’s natural grounding energy to recharge your cells, reduce stress, and support whole-body balance.
Starting bid
Experience the future of skin rejuvenation with this non-invasive Jet Plasma treatment for the full face and neck — paired with advanced AI Skin Analysis for truly customized results.
This cutting-edge technology delivers powerful plasma energy to tighten, lift, and rejuvenate the skin — without needles, downtime, or discomfort.
AI Skin Analysis
A comprehensive, high-tech evaluation that assesses hydration, pigmentation, fine lines, texture, pores, and overall skin health. Your treatment is tailored specifically to your skin’s needs for maximum results.
Jet Plasma Treatment – Full Face & Neck
Jet Plasma penetrates deep into the skin to activate cellular renewal — delivering visible tightening and rejuvenation from the very first session.
Starting bid
Non-Surgical. No Cutting. Noticeably Lifted.
Turn back the clock on tired, heavy eyelids with this advanced Fibroblast Eyelid Lift from Nue Radiance — a revolutionary, non-surgical treatment designed to tighten and rejuvenate the delicate eye area.
This innovative procedure uses plasma energy to stimulate collagen production and contract loose skin, delivering a visibly lifted, more youthful appearance — without surgery or general anesthesia.
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Own a distinctive piece of local pride with this exclusive Torrance Police Department collector’s set. Perfect for supporters, collectors, or anyone who appreciates law enforcement memorabilia, this trio makes a standout addition to any office, den, or display shelf.
Starting bid
Celebrate local pride with this distinctive City of Torrance collector’s set — a unique trio perfect for residents, supporters, and memorabilia enthusiasts alike.
This curated set features beautifully branded pieces that showcase Torrance spirit and civic pride, making it a standout addition to any home bar, office, or display shelf.
Starting bid
A Must-Have for True Dodgers Fans!
Love the Dodgers? This is your chance to own a piece of championship-caliber history.
Up for auction is an official Los Angeles Dodgers jersey signed by superstar Mookie Betts — one of the most electrifying players in Major League Baseball and a key force in the Dodgers’ success.
Starting bid
Available to Sworn Law Enforcement Personnel Only
This auction item features a Glock 43X MOS (Modular Optic System) — a compact, striker-fired pistol known for its reliability, durability, and performance.
Engineered with Glock’s trusted Safe Action® System, the 43X MOS combines a slim profile with enhanced versatility, making it a popular choice for professional use. The Modular Optic System (MOS) configuration allows for optic-ready capability, offering adaptability for duty or authorized applications.
⚠️ Important: This firearm is available to sworn law enforcement personnel only and must be transferred in full compliance with all applicable federal, state, and local laws. Proper credentials and legal documentation will be required.
This is a premium opportunity for eligible sworn professionals to acquire a highly respected and trusted firearm platform.
Please bid responsibly and in accordance with all legal requirements.
Starting bid
Available to Sworn Law Enforcement Personnel Only
This auction item features a Glock 43X MOS (Modular Optic System) — a compact, striker-fired pistol known for its reliability, durability, and performance.
Engineered with Glock’s trusted Safe Action® System, the 43X MOS combines a slim profile with enhanced versatility, making it a popular choice for professional use. The Modular Optic System (MOS) configuration allows for optic-ready capability, offering adaptability for duty or authorized applications.
⚠️ Important: This firearm is available to sworn law enforcement personnel only and must be transferred in full compliance with all applicable federal, state, and local laws. Proper credentials and legal documentation will be required.
This is a premium opportunity for eligible sworn professionals to acquire a highly respected and trusted firearm platform.
Please bid responsibly and in accordance with all legal requirements.
Starting bid
Step into a storybook world where fireworks kiss the sky and your favorite childhood memories come to life.
This mystery experience includes admission for TWO adventurers to a Southern California theme park.
Perfect for: 💫 Date nights 👨👩👧 Making core memories 🎢 Thrill seekers & nostalgia lovers 📸 Instagram magic-makers
This experience is packed with wonder, whimsy, and endless magic.
Bid high… and may your happily ever after begin. ✨
Starting bid
Step into a storybook world where fireworks kiss the sky and your favorite childhood memories come to life.
This mystery experience includes admission for TWO adventurers to a Southern California theme park.
Perfect for: 💫 Date nights 👨👩👧 Making core memories 🎢 Thrill seekers & nostalgia lovers 📸 Instagram magic-makers
This experience is packed with wonder, whimsy, and endless magic.
Bid high… and may your happily ever after begin. ✨
Starting bid
Angels at Dodgers – March 23, 2026 | 6:10 PM
Step into the energy, the history, and the unmistakable magic of Chavez Ravine.
This package includes six tickets to see the Angels take on the Dodgers on March 23, 2026 at 6:10 PM — the perfect excuse for a night of baseball, ballpark snacks, and unforgettable memories.
Section 1RS
Row A
Seats 14–19
Get ready to feel the roar of the crowd, sing along during the 7th-inning stretch, and watch the Boys in Blue take the field beneath the stadium lights in one of baseball’s most iconic venues.
Whether you’re hosting clients, planning a family outing, or gathering friends for a classic LA rivalry matchup, this is your chance to experience Dodgers baseball in legendary fashion.
Six tickets. One historic stadium. A marquee matchup. Countless memories.
Let the bidding begin. ⚾
Starting bid
2025–26 Los Angeles Kings Regular Season Game
Get ready for an unforgettable night of NHL hockey with this four-ticket package to see the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena — one of Southern California’s most iconic sports and entertainment venues.
Whether you’re a die-hard Kings fan, hosting friends, or planning a family outing, this package delivers all the excitement of live hockey — from the roar of the crowd to the clatter of sticks on ice and the thrill of every goal.
The Los Angeles Kings are a beloved NHL franchise that has called Crypto.com Arena home since 1999, thrilling fans with elite hockey and unforgettable moments.
This item isn’t just tickets — it’s an opportunity to be part of the live action and create memories that last a lifetime.
Grab your crew, grab some snacks, and get ready to cheer on the Kings in downtown Los Angeles! 🥅🏒
Starting bid
LA Galaxy Match at Dignity Health Sports Park
Score big with this VIP matchday experience at one of Major League Soccer’s most exciting home venues! This package includes four premium Platinum Seats to an LA Galaxy match — plus premium parking for ultimate convenience and a seamless gameday.
Platinum seating puts you right in the heart of the action at Dignity Health Sports Park, the home of the LA Galaxy — a passionate, high-energy atmosphere where unforgettable MLS moments come to life.
Whether you’re hosting clients, treating friends or family, or simply want the best seat in the house, this package delivers a premium soccer experience from start to finish.
Four great seats. Premium parking. One legendary matchday.
Let the bidding begin! ⚽
Starting bid
Show your red and gold pride in true vintage-inspired style.
This San Francisco 49ers varsity jacket features bold embroidered team patches, including the iconic SF logo on the front and a large 49ERS graphic across the back. The classic red sleeves paired with a cream body give it that timeless letterman look — perfect for game days, tailgates, or repping your team all season long.
Details include:
Whether you're headed to Levi’s Stadium, hosting a watch party, or just adding to your fan gear collection, this jacket makes a bold statement.
A must-have for any member of the Faithful.
Starting bid
Represent the Rams in timeless style with this officially licensed Los Angeles Rams varsity jacket.
Featuring bold embroidered “RAMS” lettering across the back and the iconic ram head logo, this jacket combines classic letterman design with modern team pride. The cream body paired with blue sleeves creates a clean, standout look that’s perfect for game day, tailgates, or everyday fan wear.
Details include:
Whether you're heading to SoFi Stadium or cheering from home, this jacket makes a strong statement for any Rams fan.
A bold addition to any Rams collection.
Starting bid
Ready for a view few ever experience?
This exclusive package offers a private flight in a small aircraft, giving you the opportunity to soar above the city and see the world from a whole new perspective.
Whether you choose:
this is an unforgettable aviation experience.
Feel the thrill of takeoff.
See landmarks from thousands of feet above.
Experience the freedom of the open sky.
Perfect for:
No long TSA lines. No crowded terminals. Just you, the runway, and the horizon.
An experience that truly elevates.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!