Torrance Police Foundation's Silent Auction

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Give the gift of recovery, radiance, and deep cellular recharge with this rejuvenating wellness experience from Beach Cities Cryo.
This 3-part therapeutic package is designed to help you look better, feel better, and move better — all in one powerful 90-minute session.
30-Minute Celluma Light Therapy Session
Choose the treatment that fits your goals:
Clinically backed LED light therapy stimulates cellular repair, boosts collagen, reduces inflammation, and promotes healing.
30-Minute Compression Therapy Session
Enhance circulation, reduce muscle soreness, flush toxins, and accelerate recovery — perfect for athletes or anyone needing a refresh.
30-Minute PEMF Therapy Session
Pulsed Electromagnetic Field therapy mimics the Earth’s natural grounding energy to recharge your cells, reduce stress, and support whole-body balance.
Starting bid
Experience the future of skin rejuvenation with this non-invasive Jet Plasma treatment for the full face and neck — paired with advanced AI Skin Analysis for truly customized results.
This cutting-edge technology delivers powerful plasma energy to tighten, lift, and rejuvenate the skin — without needles, downtime, or discomfort.
AI Skin Analysis
A comprehensive, high-tech evaluation that assesses hydration, pigmentation, fine lines, texture, pores, and overall skin health. Your treatment is tailored specifically to your skin’s needs for maximum results.
Jet Plasma Treatment – Full Face & Neck
Jet Plasma penetrates deep into the skin to activate cellular renewal — delivering visible tightening and rejuvenation from the very first session.
Starting bid
Non-Surgical. No Cutting. Noticeably Lifted.
Turn back the clock on tired, heavy eyelids with this advanced Fibroblast Eyelid Lift from Nue Radiance — a revolutionary, non-surgical treatment designed to tighten and rejuvenate the delicate eye area.
This innovative procedure uses plasma energy to stimulate collagen production and contract loose skin, delivering a visibly lifted, more youthful appearance — without surgery or general anesthesia.
Starting bid
Celebrate local pride with this distinctive City of Torrance collector’s set — a unique trio perfect for residents, supporters, and memorabilia enthusiasts alike.
This curated set features beautifully branded pieces that showcase Torrance spirit and civic pride, making it a standout addition to any home bar, office, or display shelf.
Starting bid
A Must-Have for True Dodgers Fans!
Love the Dodgers? This is your chance to own a piece of championship-caliber history.
Up for auction is an official Los Angeles Dodgers jersey signed by superstar Mookie Betts — one of the most electrifying players in Major League Baseball and a key force in the Dodgers’ success.
Starting bid
Available to Sworn Law Enforcement Personnel Only
This auction item features a Glock 43X MOS (Modular Optic System) — a compact, striker-fired pistol known for its reliability, durability, and performance.
Engineered with Glock’s trusted Safe Action® System, the 43X MOS combines a slim profile with enhanced versatility, making it a popular choice for professional use. The Modular Optic System (MOS) configuration allows for optic-ready capability, offering adaptability for duty or authorized applications.
⚠️ Important: This firearm is available to sworn law enforcement personnel only and must be transferred in full compliance with all applicable federal, state, and local laws. Proper credentials and legal documentation will be required.
This is a premium opportunity for eligible sworn professionals to acquire a highly respected and trusted firearm platform.
Please bid responsibly and in accordance with all legal requirements.
Starting bid
Step into a storybook world where fireworks kiss the sky and your favorite childhood memories come to life.
This mystery experience includes admission for TWO adventurers to a Southern California theme park.
Perfect for: 💫 Date nights 👨👩👧 Making core memories 🎢 Thrill seekers & nostalgia lovers 📸 Instagram magic-makers
This experience is packed with wonder, whimsy, and endless magic.
Bid high… and may your happily ever after begin. ✨
Starting bid
Show your red and gold pride in true vintage-inspired style.
This San Francisco 49ers varsity jacket features bold embroidered team patches, including the iconic SF logo on the front and a large 49ERS graphic across the back. The classic red sleeves paired with a cream body give it that timeless letterman look — perfect for game days, tailgates, or repping your team all season long.
Details include:
Whether you're headed to Levi’s Stadium, hosting a watch party, or just adding to your fan gear collection, this jacket makes a bold statement.
A must-have for any member of the Faithful.
Starting bid
Ready for a view few ever experience?
This exclusive package offers a private flight in a small aircraft, giving you the opportunity to soar above the city and see the world from a whole new perspective.
Whether you choose:
this is an unforgettable aviation experience.
Feel the thrill of takeoff.
See landmarks from thousands of feet above.
Experience the freedom of the open sky.
Perfect for:
No long TSA lines. No crowded terminals. Just you, the runway, and the horizon.
An experience that truly elevates.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!