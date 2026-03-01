Torrance Police Foundation's Silent Auction

Give the gift of recovery, radiance, and deep cellular recharge with this rejuvenating wellness experience from Beach Cities Cryo.

This 3-part therapeutic package is designed to help you look better, feel better, and move better — all in one powerful 90-minute session.

✨ What’s Included:

30-Minute Celluma Light Therapy Session

Choose the treatment that fits your goals:

Anti-Aging

Acne Treatment

Hair Re-Growth

Body Contouring

Pain Management

Clinically backed LED light therapy stimulates cellular repair, boosts collagen, reduces inflammation, and promotes healing.

30-Minute Compression Therapy Session

Enhance circulation, reduce muscle soreness, flush toxins, and accelerate recovery — perfect for athletes or anyone needing a refresh.

30-Minute PEMF Therapy Session

Pulsed Electromagnetic Field therapy mimics the Earth’s natural grounding energy to recharge your cells, reduce stress, and support whole-body balance.